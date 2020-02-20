Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Feud between club and agent over Pogba future heats up

Feud between club and agent over Pogba future heats up

FOOTBALL: The situation regarding the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United has evolved into a feud between the club and the player’s agent, Mino Raiola as interactions intensified this week.

FootballPremier-League
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 February 2020, 11:00AM

Solskjaer and Pogba during happier times. The escalating row between Manchester United and agent Mino Raiola over Pogba’s future took another turn this week with further barbs exchanged between the two parties. Photo: AFP

Solskjaer and Pogba during happier times. The escalating row between Manchester United and agent Mino Raiola over Pogba’s future took another turn this week with further barbs exchanged between the two parties. Photo: AFP

Ahead of United’s 2-0 win at Chelsea on Monday (Feb 17) night, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Raiola that it is the club who will decide the French World Cup winner’s future.

Pogba’s long-time representative has been at loggerheads with the United hierarchy in recent years and angered the Red Devils once more this week by casting fresh doubt on where Pogba will be next season.

Raiola recently revealed that he has already had discussions with Juventus sporting director Pavel Nedved about a possible return to the Italian champions from where Pogba re-joined United for an £89m (B3.6 tillion) fee in the summer of 2016.

And Raiola also made it clear that if United fail to qualify for the Champions League, Pogba will want to move to satisfy his ambitions.

Pogba, 27 next month, has made only eight appearances for United in an injury-ravaged season.

But Solskjaer still sees Pogba, who has 18 months left on his contract, as a key part of his future plans. “Paul is our player and not Mino’s,” the Old Trafford chief told AFP.

Culture of division’

In an interview with UK radio station talkSPORT on Tuesday (Feb 17), Raiola countered, “I’ve never said he is mine, but that doesn’t mean if I’m being asked something I cannot answer.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“The question was ‘would he like Italy?’ – what has that got to do with being Manchester United’s player. And saying that you are Manchester United’s player – are you owned by the club?” he asked.

“Ole said he is owned by Manchester United and I have a principal problem with that; he is an employee, he is not owned by Manchester United. And being employee doesn’t mean I cannot have an opinion or say something I want to say.

“The only thing I’m interested in is my players and they are happy to be represented that way.”

In the same interview, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan accused Raiola of “creating a culture of division” by publicly speaking about his players and, in specific regard to Pogba, added, “in the business of football he’s an asset. He’s a paid-for asset of the club.

“Man United have every right; if you pay for something you have a sense of entitlement over it and in that contract period, in the four years they have him, they are able to say he is theirs.

“If you create a culture, both you and the player, that a player doesn’t want to be at this club anymore then there is really only one transaction: when he goes, how much you get paid and how much he gets paid.”

Jordan called for stricter regulation frameworks to be employed by FIFA on agents. Addressing Raiola directly he said, “you should be capped on your fees and you could contribute financially to the wellbeing of football, there’s a bigger picture here. It’s about the player and Man United. You’re incidental; you only work for the player.”

Manchester United host Watford in the Premier League on Sunday (Feb 23) at 2pm GMT (9pm Thailand time).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tyson ready to unleash the Fury in Wilder heavyweight title rematch
Thailand MotoGP safe to go ahead after coronavirus check
Phuket Misfits stun KCC in brilliant Grand Final
McLaren taking coronavirus precautions at Barcelona F1 test
Golfing community dig deep to help raise funds for Aussie bushfire relief
ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus
Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool
Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears
Hamilton, Messi share men’s Laureus award
Royal’s Cup 2020 to be hosted in Kanchanaburi
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Virus-hit Hong Kong racing gallops on behind closed doors
Virus causes chaos in Chinese football
Judo master, 97, puts ‘spirit’ above medals at Olympics
‘United by Emotion’: Tokyo 2020 unveils Games motto

 

Phuket community
Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

Why are in Rassada area around 200,000 people from other provinces allowed to live not registered, w...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Didn't care for the truth again Mr Ed but you continue to allow Insp K's drivel? Where did m...(Read More)

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

I seem to remember the Gov saying there were no shortages the other week. Now he wants us to conserv...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

I agree 100% with DeKaas...burning should be banned. These constant plastic trash fires pollute the...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance

Maybe time to pay for the antivirus software also since the screens in/out of the underpass just kee...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

haha...Dr's Jekyll and Hyde. Now Doctors of Medicine. ...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Dek, you are right...but this is about, if K commented, as you did, you, jor, and a couple of others...(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

I feel "sorry" for this man... after all he expressed remorse..... hang to bastard....(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

Isn't it disgusting how many of them suddenly feel remorse only after they are caught. Why don&#...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Rorri_2....Why would anyone with a functioning brain watch such garbage!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
QSI - Cooking Competition
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 