Feud between club and agent over Pogba future heats up

FOOTBALL: The situation regarding the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United has evolved into a feud between the club and the player’s agent, Mino Raiola as interactions intensified this week.

FootballPremier-League

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 February 2020, 11:00AM

Solskjaer and Pogba during happier times. The escalating row between Manchester United and agent Mino Raiola over Pogba’s future took another turn this week with further barbs exchanged between the two parties. Photo: AFP

Ahead of United’s 2-0 win at Chelsea on Monday (Feb 17) night, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Raiola that it is the club who will decide the French World Cup winner’s future.

Pogba’s long-time representative has been at loggerheads with the United hierarchy in recent years and angered the Red Devils once more this week by casting fresh doubt on where Pogba will be next season.

Raiola recently revealed that he has already had discussions with Juventus sporting director Pavel Nedved about a possible return to the Italian champions from where Pogba re-joined United for an £89m (B3.6 tillion) fee in the summer of 2016.

And Raiola also made it clear that if United fail to qualify for the Champions League, Pogba will want to move to satisfy his ambitions.

Pogba, 27 next month, has made only eight appearances for United in an injury-ravaged season.

But Solskjaer still sees Pogba, who has 18 months left on his contract, as a key part of his future plans. “Paul is our player and not Mino’s,” the Old Trafford chief told AFP.

‘Culture of division’

In an interview with UK radio station talkSPORT on Tuesday (Feb 17), Raiola countered, “I’ve never said he is mine, but that doesn’t mean if I’m being asked something I cannot answer.

“The question was ‘would he like Italy?’ – what has that got to do with being Manchester United’s player. And saying that you are Manchester United’s player – are you owned by the club?” he asked.

“Ole said he is owned by Manchester United and I have a principal problem with that; he is an employee, he is not owned by Manchester United. And being employee doesn’t mean I cannot have an opinion or say something I want to say.

“The only thing I’m interested in is my players and they are happy to be represented that way.”

In the same interview, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan accused Raiola of “creating a culture of division” by publicly speaking about his players and, in specific regard to Pogba, added, “in the business of football he’s an asset. He’s a paid-for asset of the club.

“Man United have every right; if you pay for something you have a sense of entitlement over it and in that contract period, in the four years they have him, they are able to say he is theirs.

“If you create a culture, both you and the player, that a player doesn’t want to be at this club anymore then there is really only one transaction: when he goes, how much you get paid and how much he gets paid.”

Jordan called for stricter regulation frameworks to be employed by FIFA on agents. Addressing Raiola directly he said, “you should be capped on your fees and you could contribute financially to the wellbeing of football, there’s a bigger picture here. It’s about the player and Man United. You’re incidental; you only work for the player.”

Manchester United host Watford in the Premier League on Sunday (Feb 23) at 2pm GMT (9pm Thailand time).