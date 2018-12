Start From: Monday 24 December 2018, 06:30PM to Monday 24 December 2018, 10:30AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Revel in the magic of Christmas with your family, friends and loved ones at The Café. Treat them to a sumptuous dinner with a spectacular buffet in our Restaurant. Monday, 24th December 2018 Price: THB 2,499++ (half price for children age of 7-12 year old) Time: 06.30 p.m. - 10.30 p.m. Venue: The Café