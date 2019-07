Ferrari find illegal immigrants in cross-channel F1 transporter

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE: Ferrari’s Formula One team found more than it expected when it opened a transporter ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.



By AFP

Friday 12 July 2019, 10:04AM

When the doors were opened, the team found two illegal immigrants sheltering in the lorry.

The vehicle, a lorry used to ship team spares and supplies, had passed through Calais and used a cross-channel ferry en route to the Silverstone circuit. When the doors were opened, the team found two illegal immigrants sheltering in the lorry. “It was not a Ferrari transporter and it had no branding,” said a team spokesperson yesterday (July 11). “When they were found, the team telephoned the police and they took care of them.”