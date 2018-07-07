FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ferrari fastest in Friday afternoon practice at Silverstone

FORMULA ONE: Sebastian Vettel put Ferrari at the top of the time sheet on Friday afternoon (July 6) at the British Grand Prix, but home hero Lewis Hamilton took the fastest time overall for Mercedes.

Formula-OneMichael Lamonato

Saturday 7 July 2018, 01:57PM

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel drives during the second practice session at Silverstone motor racing circuit on Friday. Photo: AFP

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel drives during the second practice session at Silverstone motor racing circuit on Friday. Photo: AFP

Hamilton recorded the quicker time during the first free practice sessions, and that combined with him setting his best afternoon time on his second flying lap after a scruffy first attempt suggests that Mercedes still holds the upper hand on raw pace.

However, Ferrari ordinarily keeps its cards close to its chest during practice before unleashing its true pace ahead of qualifying. If the Scuderia is running its usual easy-going Friday programme, it might have enough in reserve to overcome Mercedes in a close fight for pole position.

Practice day at the unusually summery English Silverstone circuit was messy for most, with drivers adjusting to the hot track temperatures and the partly resurfaced track.

The decades-old circuit, albeit incrementally reconfigured over the years, presented one new challenge this season, with the addition of a third drag reduction system zone on the front straight, unusually running through turns one and two.

The first two corners are taken flat in most cars, but with the DRS active cars generate substantially less downforce, making turn one in particular marginal for most.

Most of the midfield cars weren’t producing enough downforce to take the turn flat, so drivers were manually closing their DRS flaps in the braking zone before reopening them again on the exit.

Romain Grosjean, however, failed to deactivate his DRS in time, crashing his car during the morning practice session.

The Frenchman, who scored his first points of the season last weekend in Austria, collided with the outside barrier hard enough to damage his chassis, which couldn’t be repaired in time for him to take part in the afternoon session.

QSI International School Phuket

Max Verstappen also missed almost all the second session after he caused an early red flag on his first flying lap, losing control of his Red Bull Racing car and smacking into the outside barriers at the exit of turn seven.

The damage wasn’t heavy, but the front and rear left corners of the car made bore the brunt of the impact, raising the possibility of a gearbox damage that could incur a five-place grid penalty on Saturday.

When the track went green 10 minutes later drivers went about using the soft tyre – the grippiest compound of the weekend – Sebastian Vettel set his fastest lap of one minutes and 27.552 seconds. Hamilton was 0.187 seconds off the pace, with his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, a further two-tenths behind.

Kimi Raikkonen was fourth fastest for Ferrari but almost half a second slower than his teammate’s benchmark.

Daniel Ricciardo was fifth quickest and 0.856 seconds slower than Vettel in the sole Red Bull Racing car.

Fernando Alonso was sixth fastest for McLaren ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, Force India teammates Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez, and Sauber’s Charles Leclerc.

Though most drivers flirted with the run-off areas in search of their fastest time, Gasly was the only other driver to retire from the session when his power unit failed with 35 minutes remaining on the clock. He parked his car at turn four, though he kept it sufficiently out of the way to allow the session to continue.

Honda confirmed later in the session that Gasly had been using a high-mileage power unit that was due to be taken out of his component pool at the end of the day, meaning the failure should have little impact on his weekend programme.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mercedes’ worst weekend in six years
No place like home: Red Bull’s Versappen wins at Red Bull Ring
Mercedes in box seat after dominant Austrian practice
McLaren takes a gamble: F1 team makes big-money move for out-of-contract Ricciardo
Hamilton dominates French Grand Prix
F1 teams to be tested with triple-header
Ferrari’s cruise in Canada
Vettel canters to Canadian GP win
Honda faces recovery milestone at Canadian Grand Prix
Redemption for Ricciardo
Ricciardo nurses broken car to memorable Monaco maiden
It’s now or never for Red Bull Racing’s title challenge
Hamilton brings the pain in Spain
McLaren hoping for Spanish succour
Hamilton lucks into win in frenetic Azerbaijan Grand Prix

 

Phuket community
Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping

The Thai seem not willing to understand that China long time now calls for prevention, not disaster ...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping

There are plenty of laws and regulations, that’s not the problem. As everyone knows, the problem i...(Read More)

Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket

The vessel was unstable & should have never been in Survey for commercial operation in the 1st p...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

Boats less than 10m cant go so no problem they build them 10.15m and business as usual . Horst...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

"Well no, it's the media that reports things", keep things relevant up to and includin...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

"You obviously have not lived or been to China", not only knows "everything" abo...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

"Yeah", well my "friend, nominee shareholders, who participate in the running of the ...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

Although the Thai culture puts a low value on human life, to put trusting foreign tourists at the do...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

Look @ a picture of the Phoenix, then picture all the passengers & crew on the upper deck. A bit...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

Why yes I have, even lived there for a while but what difference does that make? This tragedy will h...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Chattha
Tile-it

 