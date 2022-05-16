Female students face police over vicious attack on 11-year-old

PHUKET: Wichit Police will summon four young female students over a vicious beating of an 11-year-old girl at the girl’s own home late last month. Police became aware of the incident only yesterday (May 15) after the mother filed a complaint after she learned of the attack only over the weekend.

violencecrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 16 May 2022, 01:25PM

The 11-year-old was dragged to the floor and repeatedly kicked in the attack. Screenshot: Supplied

The mother, Sansanee Klaan, told reporters yesterday that she saw the video of the attack, which was posted online, at 1am on Saturday (May 14).

“I couldn’t believe it. It was a barbaric act in which my daughter was attacked in her own home,” she said.

The video was posted online on a Facebook page under the name Fern Kulwadee, who called for anyone who knew about the attack to contact her.

The video of the attack, now widely shared, sparked outrage among viewers online.

The 11-year-old girl was attacked in a room at her own house, Ms Sasanee explained. The parents had gone out but left her daughter at home with her older sister to look after her.

The older sister was unaware that her younger sister had been beaten by the girls until she was shown the video.

The attack happened on Apr 24, Ms Sasanee pointed out.

“When I found out I woke her [her daughter] and asked why she didn’t tell anyone. She said that the girls threatened to kill her if she did,” she said.

The video shows that the door to the room was closed and the curtains drawn to prevent anyone from seeing. When the video shows the three girls starting the incident by asking each other, “Who is going to start?”

Then the attack proceeds. The main instigator of the attack was a 15-year-old girl, who starts the attack by dragging the 11-year-old to the floor and then kicking the girl in the head.

The 15-year-old continues her attack with repeated kicks, with the thud of each kick landing clearly heard in the video.

A second girl wearing blue-white striped shorts joins the attack with several kicks of her own. Where the kicks landed are mostly out of view from the video, but one stamp-style kick was plainly at head height.

The third girl seen in the video stays mainly out of the attack, but helps to hold the 11-year-old in position while her friends continue the attack by dragging the 11-year-old across the floor by her hair and repeatedly kicking her.

The person hiding in the corner recording the video is never seen in the recording.

Ms Sasanee vowed to bring legal action against the teenage girls for the attack.

“I have contacted all the parents of the children involved. I want to see them and ask them why they let their children do this, because this is unacceptable,” she said.