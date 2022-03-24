Female student, 14, found hanged in Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: A 14-year-old student from Mueang Thalang School was found hanged at her home in Thepkrasattri yesterday (Mar 23). The police and the family have accept her death as suicide.

deathsuicide

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 24 March 2022, 09:41AM

Investigators inspect the room where Kochaphon, 14, was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was called to the home, in Soi Hin Rui, Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, Thalang, at 10:30am.

Kochaphon ‘Nong Pancake’ Sae Lim, 14, was found in her room hanged by a black electrical cable tied to a ceiling beam. Police found no signs of a struggle in the room or on her body.

Kochaphon’s grandfather, Wailert Saelim, 59, told police that Kochaphon had stayed with him since she was a young child because her parents had separated.

She had a tomboy-like character and was studying at the level of Mathayom 2 at Mueang Thalang School, he said.

Mr Wailert explained that he last saw Kochaphon at about 10pm Tuesday when he returned home. She was in the storage room, where she would sit and listen to music. She often slept in the room, he said.

At about 6am yesterday he called out to her but received no reply. The door to the room was locked from the inside, he could hear music playing and thought nothing of it as Kochaphon often slept late.

Mr Wailert went to wake her again at 8am, but again received no reply. By 10am he became worried that he still could not raise a reply from Kochaphon and walked around to look through the window, and saw her hanged with the black electrical cord.

Mr Wilert kicked the door in and rushed to help her. Unable to, he called police emergency hotline.

Lt Col Boonprasop said the family had accepted the death as a suicide.

The deceased did not have any conflicts with anyone, he reported.

However, at 1am yesterday Kochaphon had called her mother and told her that she was upset about studying. She had not been doing well in her exams and was facing having to repeat subjects.

Forensic doctors conducted a post-mortem examination at Vachira Phuket Hospital and concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation by hanging. Kochaphon is believed to have died about eight to 12 hours before her body was found.

Regardless, Kochaphon’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for a thorough autopsy, Lt Col Boonprasop said.

Phuket authorities have set up a 24-hour hotline to help people who have been impacted and are struggling due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotline ‒ Tel: 1300 ‒ provides advice and coordinated assistance from a range of government departments and support agencies to those that have been affected in various ways by the pandemic, be it emotionally, mentally, financially or otherwise.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).