Female prisoner escapes from Phuket hospital

PHUKET: Police and prison guards are searching for a female prisoner who escaped from Vachira Phuket Hospital during her doctor appointment yesterday morning (Sept 26).

crimepolicedrugs

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 26 September 2020, 10:35AM

Siri Phodam, 58, escaped from her convoy officer yesterday morning (Sept 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An officer at Phuket Prison identified the runaway prisoner as Siri Phodam, 58, who lived in Moo 2, Rawai and was imprisoned for possession of illegal drugs.

The officer, who did not reveal his name, explained that while at the hospital Ms Siri asked the convoy officer to let her visit a toilet. Some time later the officer became suspicious as the woman was not coming back, checked the restroom and found that the prisoner somehow escaped.

Hospital CCTV cameras recorded Ms Siri quickly leaving the building.

“Some of our own officers are searching for her, and we have also sent the prisoner’s description to all Phuket police stations. However, at this stage we have not found any clues,” Phuket Prison officer said.

The officer added that the fugitive is about 158 centimeter tall and has dark skin. She left the hospital wearing a sarong and a hospital’s blue patient shirt with the hospital’s name on the back.

“If anyone finds a person matching the prisoner’s appearance, please inform us by calling 076 212 104,” the officer said.