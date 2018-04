PHUKET: Thalang police yesterday (Apr 18) arrested female drug dealer when she was found in possession of more than 4,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 100 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

Thursday 19 April 2018, 04:15PM

The woman, Saowarak “Ta” Aomsin, 24, from Phuket, was arrested at a house in Moo 9, Pa Khlok where police seized 4,548 ya bah pills and 136.55g of ya ice, digital scales and a pack of small plastic bags.

Other assets were seized included a book bank, ATM card, Red Honda MSX125 motorbike and B8,820 in cash.

Saowarak has been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.