Feel Good Friday at Firefly

Kick back, relax and let the DJ beats take you into the weekend with delectable beverages and signature Firefly bites. Every Friday at Firefly from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Book a table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com View more: https://cutt.ly/Y0GFzMn
Start From: Friday 23 December 2022, 01:00PM to Friday 27 January 2023, 05:00PM
|Person :
|F&B Team
|Address :
|31 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
|Phone :
|076 317 600
