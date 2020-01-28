Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Federer stages great escape to reach Australian Open semis

Federer stages great escape to reach Australian Open semis

TENNIS: Roger Federer pulled off one of the greatest escapes of his career today (Jan 28), saving seven match points to come from two sets down and beat Tennys Sandgren for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Tennis
By AFP

Tuesday 28 January 2020, 03:46PM

Federer survived a huge scare today (Jan 28) to finally emerge victorious against Tennys Sandgren and advance to his 15th Australian Open semi-finals. Photo: AFP

Federer survived a huge scare today (Jan 28) to finally emerge victorious against Tennys Sandgren and advance to his 15th Australian Open semi-finals. Photo: AFP

In a drama-packed match, the normally ice-cool Swiss was slapped with a code warning for swearing and needed a rare medical timeout for a groin injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

The six-time champion’s reward is a showdown against either long-time rival Novak Djokovic or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

“I don’t deserve this one, but I’m standing here and obviously very happy,” said Federer, 38, who became the oldest man in 43 years to make the last four at Melbourne Park after Ken Rosewall.

“I just said (to myself while losing), I believe in miracles,” he added.

“I got incredibly tonight, today - I don’t even know what time it is. I'm lucky to be here and might as well make the most of it (in the semis).”

The victory was his 102nd at Melbourne Park, surpassing his tally at Wimbledon to make the Australian Open his most successful Slam in terms of matches won.

In two decades of playing the Australian Open, he had never lost to a player ranked as low as Sandgren’s 100 since 54th-ranked Arnaud Clement beat him way back in 2000.

But the unheralded American was always going to be a danger to the 20-time Grand Slam winner, having already beaten eighth seed Matteo Berrettini and 12th seed Fabio Fognini.

And he gave the Swiss star a massive scare.

Federer rattled

Both players fought off break points against their opening service games as they sized each other up.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

But it was only a matter of time before Federer broke and it came in the sixth game as he began figuring out Sandgren’s game, forcing errors as he took the set.

But Sandgren wasn’t ready to surrender, breaking Federer for a 2-0 lead in the second when the world number three sent an overhead long.

The composed American broke again with Federer’s touch abandoning him, sending down 15 unforced errors.

Playing in the mid-afternoon sun, he continued to struggle in the third, broken in his opening service game with the crowd stunned into silence.

Federer was rattled. He worked three break points when 2-0 down and when Sandgren saved two of them, the Swiss was warned for an audible obscenity, reported by the line judge after he dropped an f-bomb.

The normally unflappable star confronted the umpire and then lost three more points, again having words with the official before calling for a physio and taking a near nine-minute medical timeout.

Federer returned to hold serve but his movement was hampered and he never threatened, losing the set with another 15 unforced errors.

He grimly hung on in the fourth set, saving three match points at 5-4 and it went to a tiebreaker where more drama was in store as a ball-boy collided with Sandgren at the changeover.

Federer incredibly saved another four match points before winning the tiebreak 10-8, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

His confidence sky-high, he rolled through the deciding set for a famous victory to reach the Melbourne semis for a 15th time.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Young guns shine as Arsenal move into FA Cup fifth round
Kobe Bryant fans pay tribute to the late star
Thailand’s Pavit raises bar with 7th title
Liverpool held at Shrewsbury as Man Utd, Man City cruise in FA Cup
NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
Kunlavut’s brave run comes to end as teenager falls to Nishimoto
New Zealand, Fiji, England command sevens attention
BISP’s Ig rises to the top in Bangkok
Federer says ‘epics’ keep him motivated after Australian Open thriller
Ratchanok knocked out of Thailand Masters
Harmony the key on and off the pitch for Arteta as he seeks to heal rifts with fans
Phuket school national champs after cup victory
Run drought as KCC maintain their unbeaten ACG record and push toward the final.
Ratchanok, men’s singles duo save the day
SEA Games winners get cash bonuses

 

Phuket community
The 112th Wat Chalong Fair is now on

correction: ..."I know, I know". Pity we can't correct our comments when we make mist...(Read More)

Thais in Wuhan living under shadow of deadly virus

Are the students told that after a evacuation they have to go in guarantee for 14 days in Thailand t...(Read More)

Gold thief from Phang Nga arrested in Chalong

Aren't these boys stupid? What brain work took place prior the robbery. I guess; Zero....(Read More)

The 112th Wat Chalong Fair is now on

I now, I now, due to the miles away experiencing inconsiderate noise pollution. It is just a money ...(Read More)

All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport

Now it is one time that WHO has recommended people to use mask as this virus also infects by drop in...(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

Once the ocean's acidity causes mass plankton die-offs, which looks to be already happening- O2...(Read More)

All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport

Don't touch your eyes nose or mouth. Don't touch your eyes nose or mouth. Don't touch......(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

And, thai are not a race. It is a population with a thai nationality, with many having their family...(Read More)

All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport

As the whole world is travelling global, all countries who cash well the 'tourist dollar', s...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Hubert... fair go mate... you criticise someone whose English is clearly not his first language... j...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 