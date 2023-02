Feb 15th - Best of British - Stand-Up Comedy

Start From: Wednesday 15 February 2023, 08:00PM to Wednesday 15 February 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

From the UK to Phuket, Feb 15th The Comedy Club Bangkok & Junkyard Theatre proudly present ’BEST OF BRITISH’ comedy with TV comedians JOE ZALIAS & DAVE THOMPSON as seen on BBC, ITV, with Dave perhaps best known as the original TINKY WINKY in the TELETUBBIES!

From ฿500 in advance online at bit.ly/FEB15-COMEDY-PHUKET / ComedyClubBKK.com. From ฿700 at the door.