Feast of St. Joseph

Start From: Sunday 26 March 2023, 11:00AM to Sunday 26 March 2023, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join us as we celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church. We are honored to have Bishop Joseph Prathan Sridarunsil, S.D.B. preside over the Holy Mass. Let us come together as one community to express our gratitude and love for our patron saint, St. Joseph. We look forward to seeing you there! http://www.phuketcatholics.com/