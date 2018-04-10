The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Fears grow about Premchai sentence

BANGKOK: Conservationists fear that a legal loophole might spare construction titan Premchai Karnasuta, one of the suspects in the notorious Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary poaching case, from having to serve a prison sentence.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 April 2018, 09:00AM

Construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta (left) reports to Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum district police station yesterday (Apr 9). Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen
Construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta (left) reports to Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum district police station yesterday (Apr 9). Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen

“It is possible that we will see Mr Premchai receive only a suspended jail term. That scenario is possible because of legal tactics that his team might try to employ,” Sasin Chalermlarp, chairman of the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation, said yesterday (Apr 9) during a Facebook Live broadcast about the case.

The foundation, a respected Thai conservation group, has been closely monitoring the poaching case since Premchai and three suspects were arrested on Feb 4.

The foundation has been active in wildlife conservation in Thungyai Naresuan for the past two decades.

Mr Sasin claimed that he had heard there would be testimony suggesting that Premchai was not present when the crimes were committed.

Mr Sasin said observers of the case must stay vigilant despite the assurances initially given by state agencies that the case against Premchai was strong.

“At first, officials said there is solid evidence to hold the suspects fully accountable. However, the verdict will depend on testimonies that the public are, as yet, unaware of,” said Mr Sasin.

Ornyupa Sangkama, chief of the academic section and an environmental law expert at Seub Nakhasathien, said past sentences given by the Supreme Court for similar crimes are about a year to 18 months for each indictment, and the court has never given the maximum sentence for any poaching case.

She added that, according to the criminal code, a first-time offender receiving a prison term of less than five years would most likely have the sentence suspended.

Last week, public prosecutors indicted Premchai on on six of the original 11 charges proposed by the police investigation team.

Prosecutors will decide by the end of this month whether to press charges against Premchai over allegations that he attempted to bribe sanctuary officials on the day that he and his party were caught.

Premchai might also face charges over his illegal possession of weapons and African ivory, both of which were discovered after a search of his house.

Read original story here.

 

 
Fascinated | 10 April 2018 - 12:38:53

'Fear'? There was never any fear that he would go to jail- that's not how the system 'works' in Thailand.

Is it not time for him to be headed to a Monastery for a week yet?

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 10 April 2018 - 09:38:07

Here we go...big bucks at high levels...this bloated POS is going to buy his way out.  And the assertion that "Premchai was not present when the crimes were committed" is of the highest order of BS. He was the financier of the whole event...no way he was going to miss out on the "joy of the kill". Once again the entire country is getting screwed by the Thai "injustice"...

The Phuket News

Kurt | 10 April 2018 - 09:31:32

No need to fear in Thailand
Premchai not go prison. May be his cook goes a few weeks. Red Bull boy ( where is he?) not go prison. That suspect criminal monk Dhammajayo,( where is he?) alleged embezzlement, money laundry, land encroachment, all with a pocketbook full with crimes never go prison.
The Thai Hi-So high class law slalom treatments serve them
Is that not clear? Of course it is

