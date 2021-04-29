The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fear over sloppy mask disposal

Fear over sloppy mask disposal

THAILAND: An estimated 1.8 billion face masks are being discarded nationwide each day, many of them improperly, raising fears among medics of a further spread of COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 April 2021, 08:11AM

Photo: Bangkok Post.

Photo: Bangkok Post.

The Department of Pollution Control (DPD) is in discussion with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other provinces to encourage residents to follow correct disposal guidelines, which prioritise garbage separation.

The authorities have found an increasing number of used face masks being thrown away with normal household garbage, said DPD director-general Atthapol Charoenchansa.

Discarded masks that are tainted with infection expose garbage collectors to a high risk of contracting COVID-19 and further spreading the disease.

From June 1 to Dec 31 last year, 17.8 tonnes of face masks were collected from 2,690 locations nationwide, according to DPD figures.

Most were disposed of properly by local authorities while the rest were buried in landfills, incinerated or taken care of by private contractors.

The DPD says the amount of discarded face masks is set to jump dramatically this year.

Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

If everyone in Thailand throws away one mask a day, the amount of monthly discarded masks will exceed 1.8 billion.

Bangkok alone produces more than 20 tonnes of infected garbage a day, mostly discarded face masks picked up from hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, and field hospitals where mild-symptom COVID sufferers are treated.

Mr Atthapol said infected garbage discharged from hospitals and medical facilities present no problem to the environment or people because it is disposed of in a safe, closed system - the department was more concerned about people neglecting to separate used masks from other everyday household garbage.

He suggested a special bin be set aside for used masks. People should also fold the masks in half and tighten them with a string before dropping them into the bin. Every 3-4 days the masks should be gathered and placed inside a plastic bag with the opening tightened with a string.

Then the bag should be clearly labelled as infected garbage.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 29 April 2021 - 10:23:03 

People should also snap the strings to stop animals getting entangled in the masks at any point in the disposal chain.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Local AstraZeneca jab ready by June
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School pushed until June as Prime Minister’s powers increased || April 28
Residents threaten to torch conference hall if used as field hospital
Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English
Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
All bridges to Phuket to close late night as health officials ‘exhausted’
Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion
Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee
Local AstraZeneca vaccine ‘fit for use’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record Thailand Covid deaths as premier fined over face mask || April 27
Major water supply outage to hit heart of Phuket Town
Myanmar insurgents say they razed military base near Thai border
Travelling Phuket expats test positive on return home
Dozen private clinics, labs face legal action over control measures

 

Phuket community
Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee

"It is seen as a coincidence.." is hardly going to assuage fears. What kind of "food ...(Read More)

Fear over sloppy mask disposal

People should also snap the strings to stop animals getting entangled in the masks at any point in t...(Read More)

Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English

Good to see the order is now in English. I have been proven wrong and in the past few days have wit...(Read More)

Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients

Well, I feel much better now! Why no vaccinations?...(Read More)

Phuket officials re-release COVID measures order in English

The problem is that some of us residents CAN'T get vaccinated at the moment....(Read More)

Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab

Kurt, Once arriving in Laos, I quickly realized that it is merely a satellite state of the CCP... Th...(Read More)

Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee

If Thailand does not have the greatest concentration of shameless liars in the world, I would like t...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

Well, most of the people that I’ve seen without masks have really been farangs so let’s face the...(Read More)

What does it take to win an election in Phuket?

Not surprising at all. The average Thai knows that it doesn't matter one way or the other...thi...(Read More)

Phuket health chief assures enough hospital beds for COVID patients

another silly statement..if covid infection rise they will run out of bed in No time......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura

 