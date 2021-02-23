BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines

FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines

THAILAND: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is pushing to expedite the listing of cannabis in the National List of Essential Medicines and for food product use, its deputy secretary-general Supattra Boonserm said.

healthnatural-resources
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 February 2021, 09:11AM

Cannabis-infused drinks are among the products being showcased at the official opening of the Ministry of Public Health’s Institute of Medical Cannabis. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

Cannabis-infused drinks are among the products being showcased at the official opening of the Ministry of Public Health’s Institute of Medical Cannabis. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

She said the FDA committee yesterday (Feb 22) approved the draft of minister of public health ordinance that places cannabis on the National List of Essential Medicines as well as allowing it to be used as ingredients in food products.

“Users can put oil extracts from cannabis in breakfast cereals, bakery products, beverages, snacks or butter as well as in food supplements,” Ms Supattra told the media in a press briefing yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the FDA’s move is intended to ensure its availability to those who need it.

Speaking at the official opening of the Institute of Medical Cannabis, Mr Anutin said since the Public Health Ministry approved the use of cannabis and hemp for medical and research purposes, more than 50,000 patients have been prescribed cannabis-based treatments by licensed health professionals.

At present, he added, there are over 300 community enterprises which have joined hands with the ministry to grow cannabis and hemp for medical and research purposes.

To ensure the sustainable supply of cannabis for patients and promote further research into hemp-based products, the FDA will push to speed up their inclusion in the National List of Essential Medicines, he said.

“The efficacy and safety of medical cannabis will continue to be reviewed, and the findings will be used to support further changes to medical cannabis laws,” he added.

According to Mr Anutin, the Institute of Medical Cannabis will serve as the coordinating agency to help ensure the use of cannabis-based products by public health agencies and community enterprises is in line with the existing government policies.

“The institute will also provide accurate information about the plants and their use, as public interest in the plants have grown,” he added.

According to the minister, households can grow six cannabis plants each, but they must first obtain permission from a local hospital.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 23 February 2021 - 11:42:02 

First things first. How far is FDA to give green light for all Covid-19 vaccines that are already used/provided more than 50 million people on the globe?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town bars raided for late trading
NASA releases first audio from Mars
Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day
TAT wants vaccine passport policy
More easing under proposed COVID-19 remapping
Xinjiang a ‘shining example’ of China’s human rights progress: minister
Prayut will be first to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism over Phuket’s tourism recovery? Angry wife crashes husband’s wedding! || February 22
Olive ridley turtle nest found on Mai Khao Beach, first for more than 20 years
‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok
Phuket health chief moved to Chon Buri regional office
Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub
Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive
Australia starts vaccine rollout amid controversy

 

Phuket community
Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Ah, time again for 'alcohol whipping'. Announced ( is it not a law?) by the than coup Genera...(Read More)

FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines

First things first. How far is FDA to give green light for all Covid-19 vaccines that are already us...(Read More)

TAT wants vaccine passport policy

International it should be worked out NOW (!) that Covid-19 vaccinating, where ever done, should be ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

25 Immigration 'Fast Lanes' for about 50 tourists at Phuket airport.. Were the Fast Lanes fr...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?

In Thailand many brain, liver & kidney diseases of Thai can be linked to smog pollution on the r...(Read More)

‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

Money/business wise a funny campaign. Not money making/helping Phuket tourism/economy wise at all. ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?

there is a theory that the rise in cancer cases maybe caused by processed food, we do not know what ...(Read More)

Prayut will be first to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot

How typical is this. Using his position to jump to the top of the queue when his job barely rates hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

[“We had immigration officers at 25 counters to check their documents.] In all the years I have be...(Read More)

‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

OK, so they added 'Surfskate' to the 'how to restart tourism' dartboard. Seriously, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 