By In Conjunction

Monday 10 October 2022, 12:24PM

In today’s world, trading has only been gaining popularity over the years. There are many reasons for this. First of all, there is no strict work schedule or bosses. And a laptop and a reliable Internet connection is all you need to access the exchange and the news feed.

But apart from the advantages, there are also risks. That is why you need a reliable broker, such as FBS Broker in Thailand.

What is FBS: company details

FBS is an international broker located in Limassol, Cyprus.The company was founded in 2009 and has spread to 150 countries since it began operations. Its services are used by 23 million traders around the world, and it has received more than 75 international awards. The reliability of the company is confirmed by the IFSC regulation, license number IFSC/000102/310.

FBS is not just an intermediary between the trader and the market. It is a full-fledged assistant and advisor who will be with you every step of your way to success. All the apps, tools and educational materials are designed by professionals for your comfort, and if you have any questions, 24/7 chat support is always on standby.

FBS trading instruments

With FBS, Thai traders have access to all the most popular trading tools:

Forex

Metals

Indices

Energies

Stocks

Forex Exotic

Crypto

Welcome bonuses

For successful and enjoyable trading, FBS has developed several enjoyable bonus offers.

100% Deposit Bonus

After creating a Cent, Standard, Micro or Zero Spread account, you can claim a 100% Deposit Bonus in the FBS Personal Area.

You only need to make any deposit, activate the bonus, and then your deposit will be doubled. Once you have traded the required amount of lots and made a double profit, you can withdraw the bonus via your preferred payment system.

Cashback

FBS Cashback Bonus is an exclusive offer for FBS customers. You can get cashback of up to $15 for every lot traded. All you have to do is check one box in the Personal Area. You can activate the service at any time, the duration of the promotion is unlimited, and the amount of profit depends only on the volume you trade per month.

FBS League

Every two months, FBS holds a demo contest to reward the most successful traders for their efforts. You can participate in the FBS League on your own or as part of a team. Open a Demo contest account and get $10,000 in it. Then you join the match, hit the top 5 most profitable traders, and withdraw your reward.

FBS Gift Season

FBS celebrates the New Year together with its customers. To plunge into the magic atmosphere, you can launch your own Gift Factory. Here all your deposits and traded lots will turn into useful prizes. The more you deposit, the more prizes will be available, and traded lots can be exchanged for unlocked prizes.

FBS Birthday Party

Another holiday does not go without gifts - the FBS anniversary. You can get a bunch of guaranteed gifts from the company, and maybe even something way cooler.

As soon as you join the FBS Birthday Party promo, you get a ticket for every lot traded or $50 invested. Tickets compete in the Super Raffle, where you can win super prizes. And for the first 5 tickets you can get a guaranteed prize.

Moreover, traders in Thailand can participate in the FBS special loyalty programs.

FBS IB program

The FBS IB program is a special program for promoting and representing FBS in Thailand. By joining the IB Program, you become an FBS Partner. Using a referral link you attract clients to the company. When new people sign up through the link and start trading, you get paid a commission for their trades.

FBS: trading for beginners and professionals

If you are still inexperienced and want to learn the basics of trading thoroughly first, FBS has your back. For starters, take advantage of these features:

large base of educational materials;

opportunity to open a demo account;

special cent account with low risks;

bonus gifts and promotions for newbies.

But for seasoned market players, FBS also has an ace up its sleeve. Consider this:

powerful analytics tools: Economic Calendar, Forex Calculators, Currency Converter;

wide range of global payment systems;

3 trading platforms for different OS;

loyalty programs.

The benefits of trading with FBS

FBS is a company that provides some of the highest quality brokerage services in Thailand. Besides the above mentioned, here is a list of advantages of the FBS broker that you can take advantage of:

24/7 multilingual customer support;

a wide variety of accounts;

covered commissions;

no requotes;

5 digits precision for all accounts;

any expert advisor and strategies allowed;

leverage up to 1:3000;

bonuses and promotions;

exclusive materials by finance experts.

In addition to bonus and promotional programs, FBS provides convenient and efficient trading applications, a wide range of trading tools and instruments and most importantly, they approach their work professionally and thoroughly.

You can be sure of the quality of the FBS services, as its operations are licensed in Thailand. FBS works with reliable systems for payments and offers the best trading conditions for both beginners and professionals.