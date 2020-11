Father’s Day Weekend

Start From: Saturday 5 December 2020, 10:00AM to Monday 7 December 2020, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Celebrating all dads this father’s day weekend from 5th – 7th December 2020! Dads get FREE access into Blue Tree Lagoon this Father’s Day, and what better way to show gratitude than spending quality time by taking him for a day of fun, family bonding time, and relaxation. *The lagoon is currently partially open. Access is for the beach area, beach activities, and swimming only. *Not including other lagoon activities