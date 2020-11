Father’s Day Ceremony

Start From: Saturday 5 December 2020, 06:00PM to Saturday 5 December 2020, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Blue Tree will be holding a candlelighting ceremony in remembrance of King Rama IX – King and Father of Thailand 9 June 1946 – 13 October 2016. We invite the whole community to come and join us in paying our respects in the arena from 18.00-20.00 on Saturday 05 December.