Father charged over ammunition in search for son firing shots into air

PHUKET: In the search for a man wanted for shooting a handgun into the air three times at the Chaofa Villa 3 housing estate in Wichit last Wednesday night (Mar 24), police have arrested and charged the man’s father for illegal possession of ammunition.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 30 March 2021, 12:38PM

The father, named by Wichit Police only as “Mr Eakkamol”, 56, was charged after officers armed with a search warrant arrived at his home yesterday (Mar 29).

Police were granted the search warrant after a video was posted online last Friday showing Mr Eakkamol’s son, named by police only as “Mr Orasa”, 31, standing in front of the home and firing a handgun into the air three times at about 9:10pm last Wednesday (Mar 24).

At the home, officers found a handgun and two bullets, as well as two 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.

Wichit Police in their report made no mention of any action being taken over the handgun, but noted that Mr Eakkamol was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged for illegal possession of ammunition for the two shotgun cartridges found.

The report by Wichit Police made no mention of when police action began, despite the video being posted online on Friday. The report also made no mention of whether any formal complaint had been filed by residents in the housing estate.

Wichit Police also made no mention of what action was being taken to locate “Mr Osara”, but did promise to pursue charges of firing a weapon in a public area against him, which can incur a fine of up to B500, or up to 10 days’ imprisonment, or both.