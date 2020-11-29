Fatality after Heroines Monument bicycle crash

PHUKET: Police confirmed today (Nov 29) that a 67-year-old man who was involved in a crash at the Heroines Monument in Thalang earlier today has been pronounced dead.

Sri Puengburee was coming from Cherng Thalay on his bicycle when he was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Mirage at around 3am this morning just after the Heroine’s Monument roundabout.

Lt Col Kraisorn Bunprasop from Thalang Police Station was notified about the accident at approximately 3:20am and proceeded to the scene, where he was joined by emergency rescue workers shortly after.

On arrival, they discovered Mr Sri lying unconscious in the road having sustained serious injuries to his head. The rescue workers rushed him to Thalang Hospital immediately. It was confirmed shortly afterwards that Mr Sri had passed away.

Mr Sri’s damaged bicycle lay in the outside lane of the road and the grey Mitsubishi Mirage, which had sustained heavy damage to the bonnet and windscreen, was parked nearby.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Atthathep Tananto, was at the scene. He explained that he and two passengers were driving towards the Heroine’s Monument roundabout when the bike appeared and tried to cut in front of the car which is when the collision occurred.

“Mr Atthathep said the area was not well lit and the bicycle had no signal lights,” explained Lt Col Kraisorn.

“I took Mr Atthathep to Thalang Hospital to check for any alcohol reading in his blood but this returned negative and he will not be charged in this regard,” added Lt Col Kraisorn.

“The investigation will continue before we can proceed any further,” he concluded.