Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fatal fire pub owner detained, admits guilt

Fatal fire pub owner detained, admits guilt

CHON BURI: The owner of the Sattahip pub that burned down early on Friday morning (Aug 5), killing 15, is under detention at a police station after he reported to police last night.

accidentsdeath
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 7 August 2022, 04:39PM

Mountain B owner Pongsiri Panprasong (head bowed, wearing a cap) is escorted inside the building after he arrived at Phlu Ta Luang police station for an informal reading of the charges. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Mountain B owner Pongsiri Panprasong (head bowed, wearing a cap) is escorted inside the building after he arrived at Phlu Ta Luang police station for an informal reading of the charges. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

His lawyer said his client had confessed to all charges, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pongsiri Panprasong, 27, reported to Phlu Ta Luang police. He was promptly escorted into the police station building without talking to meda gathered outside.

The detention took place soon after the Pattaya Provincial Court signed an arrest warrant for him on the following two charges:

- Negligent acts that cause the death of other persons

- Operating a nightspot without permission

The pub that burned down, Mountain B, was registered as a restaurant.

Mr Pongsiri was taken to the cells at the police station after hours of interrogations with no bail allowed by the police.

Phuket Property

Lawyer Anucha Wongsrisat said his client had confessed to the charges and he will request bail approval from the court tomorrow by depositing B1 million in cash as surety.

An inferno gutted the pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri at 1am on Friday, killing 15 people and injuring 38, some of them seriously. At least 100 pub-goers were packed inside Mountain B when the fire broke out, prompting them to flee for their lives.

The blaze began in a roof over a performance stage before it quickly spread to other areas. Investigators are trying to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

The lawyer said Mr Anucha promised to pay the families of the dead B50,000 each, with B10,000 for each person injured.

Many families have complained that they had not been contacted by the pub owner to them since the deadly fire.

The owner’s wife, Anongnart, 31, said she and her husband did not escape their responsibility and helped the nightlife revellers that night.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Local school welcomes Crown Prince of Perlis
National medical policy seminar held in Phuket
Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised
COVID curbs have harmed student performance
Drugs and firearms blitz nets 18 arrests in one day
Call for foreign workers to be vetted
Safety drill in Patong after Chon Buri pub fire
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
Inferno pub illegally built and operated
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nightclub fire claims lives, Joe Ferrari drops appeal, Thailand CBDC test || August 5
Fire at Chon Buri pub kills 13, injures 40
No appeal for ‘Joe Ferrari’
Crown Prince of Perlis to visit Phuket
Phuket officials punt on GEMMMSSTTF for economic recovery
Chinese missiles ‘serious problem that impacts our national security’: Japan PM

 

Phuket community
Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Quite funny. Areas for local partygoers keep present closing time. Infamous areas for low quality fo...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

Sleep disturbances weaken the immune system and are the causes for various diseases. - Section 25...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

100% ? really ? This is an hysterical claim, as if living in a alternative reality. I see the odd fa...(Read More)

COVID curbs have harmed student performance

Start to train teachers to be teachers instead of being (sometimes violent) drill sergeants. All stu...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

Noise nuisances are harmful to health. People suffering should petition the mayor of their sub-di...(Read More)

Drugs and firearms blitz nets 18 arrests in one day

Wow,seems they are catching up with what they 'behind' with in weapon control. Specially the...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

What is the good man talking about? The only foreigners I see are those with working permits, runnin...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

This guy filling this claim just sound like a trouble maker and or a total ignorant old school thai ...(Read More)

Call for foreign workers to be vetted

what a rubbish article, i can assure that most of the hotels in Patong are posting for jobs, waiters...(Read More)

Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

Some Health Officials are stigmatising, homophobic and xenophobic, blaming certain groups as source....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
Barketek
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 