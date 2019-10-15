Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

PHUKET: A fatal epileptic asthma attack is believed to have killed a man whose pickup truck ran off Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang early this morning (Oct 15), Thalang Police have reported.

transporthealthdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 October 2019, 11:07AM

The attack caused the man to lose control of the car, first hitting the traffic sign on the central reservation and then veering off the road, police said. Photo: Thalang Police

Police believe the 40-year-old man suffered a fatal epileptic asthma attack while driving himself to Thalang Hospital for emergency treatment. Photo: Thalang Police

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Phichai Phupommin was notified at 4am that a pickup truck had run off the road near the Toyota Next Center on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the intersection with Route 4031, which leads to Nai Yang and the airport.

At the scene, police and rescue workers found a Phuket-registered Isuzu pickup truck with a 40-year-old man* originally from Nakhon Ratchasima dead in the driver’s seat.

Police believe that the man suffered a fatal epileptic asthma attack while driving southward from his home to Thalang Hospital, Lt Col Phichai reported.

“The attack caused him to lose control of the car, first hitting a traffic sign on the central reservation and then veering off the road,” he said.

The man had received emergency treatment for a severe asthma attack at Thalang Hospital at about 8pm last night (Oct 14), Col Phichai noted.

A test found no traces of alcohol in the man’s blood, Col Phichai added.

The man’s body is now being kept at Thalang Hospital while police attempt to contact the man’s relatives in Nakhon Ratchasima, Col Phichai noted in his report.

“It appears the man has no relatives in Phuket,” he added.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man's name until it has been confirmed that her next of kin have been notified.