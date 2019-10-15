Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

PHUKET: A fatal epileptic asthma attack is believed to have killed a man whose pickup truck ran off Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang early this morning (Oct 15), Thalang Police have reported.

transporthealthdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 October 2019, 11:07AM

Police believe the 40-year-old man suffered a fatal epileptic asthma attack while driving himself to Thalang Hospital for emergency treatment. Photo: Thalang Police

Police believe the 40-year-old man suffered a fatal epileptic asthma attack while driving himself to Thalang Hospital for emergency treatment. Photo: Thalang Police

The attack caused the man to lose control of the car, first hitting the traffic sign on the central reservation and then veering off the road, police said. Photo: Thalang Police

The attack caused the man to lose control of the car, first hitting the traffic sign on the central reservation and then veering off the road, police said. Photo: Thalang Police

The attack caused the man to lose control of the car, first hitting the traffic sign on the central reservation and then veering off the road, police said. Photo: Thalang Police

The attack caused the man to lose control of the car, first hitting the traffic sign on the central reservation and then veering off the road, police said. Photo: Thalang Police

« »

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Phichai Phupommin was notified at 4am that a pickup truck had run off the road near the Toyota Next Center on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the intersection with Route 4031, which leads to Nai Yang and the airport.

At the scene, police and rescue workers found a Phuket-registered Isuzu pickup truck with a 40-year-old man* originally from Nakhon Ratchasima dead in the driver’s seat.

Police believe that the man suffered a fatal epileptic asthma attack while driving southward from his home to Thalang Hospital, Lt Col Phichai reported.

“The attack caused him to lose control of the car, first hitting a traffic sign on the central reservation and then veering off the road,” he said.

The man had received emergency treatment for a severe asthma attack at Thalang Hospital at about 8pm last night (Oct 14), Col Phichai noted.

A test found no traces of alcohol in the man’s blood, Col Phichai added.

The man’s body is now being kept at Thalang Hospital while police attempt to contact the man’s relatives in Nakhon Ratchasima, Col Phichai noted in his report.

“It appears the man has no relatives in Phuket,” he added.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man's name until it has been confirmed that her next of kin have been notified.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 15 October 2019 - 12:08:54 

Sorry for the man, but if he was treated on 14 Oct at 8 PM for severe asthma attack, than he should not driving a car on 15 Oct between 3 and 4 AM, less than 8 hours after first severe attack treatment. Did the doctors tell him that he should not be driving? Not danger himself or others on the road? This fatal happening was avoidable.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town drug raids net eight suspects
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dead body mix-up? 4-metre King Cobra! Rising BKK homelessness! || October 15
Arrested in 90 minutes: Kata snatch thief caught in Patong
Four-metre king cobra wrestled from sewer in Krabi
Kata Rocks announces new General Manager
Trash finally cleared at Chalong Pier after direct order by Governor
Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels
58 dead, rescuers in ‘day and night’ hunt for missing after Japan typhoon
Japan rescuers seek survivors after Typhoon Hagibis kills 35
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Inaugural Charity Gala to headline Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019
Water supply shut-off to affect Rawai beachfront
Phuket Opinion: Making waves, making money
Soi Dog leads free sterilisation and vaccinations for cats and dogs in Thepkrasattri
Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

 

Phuket community
Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Are slots not more about arrival/departure/refueling times? Are both, Bay and Platform parking fall...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Christy sweet, you are right. However, during last Phuket town Immigration visit after returning fro...(Read More)

Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels

Ads, ads, ads. Does it not occur to anyone that people choose to watch other media BECAUSE these fre...(Read More)

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

Sorry for the man, but if he was treated on 14 Oct at 8 PM for severe asthma attack, than he should ...(Read More)

Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Dont worry.. even having slots Thaiarway in BKK use the bus to transfer the passengers to the hub.. ...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Let Expats/Retirees at Phuket airport, after return from abroad, hand these TM form to Immigration o...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

April 2016, according Deputy Prime Minister Tanasak there are 400,000 - 450,000 'illegal' ho...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

What actually is the reason that in 24 hrs shops alcohol sales are only allowed during 11-14 hrs an...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders emergency services on standby as weather warning issued

Yesterday was one of the most pleasant days I've ever enjoyed on Phuket. More major weather eve...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making waves, making money

So what's the "opinion"? That a new boat will be the new breath of fresh air to a dwin...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET