FAT seeks PM’s nod to start leagues

FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has officially sought permission from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to restart domestic leagues behind closed doors if the COVID-19 situation does not become worse in the country.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 April 2020, 09:53AM

The FAT hoped that its plan to resume the leagues behind closed doors would not spread the coronavirus in the Kingdom. Photo: Bangkok Post

The FAT letter was sent to Gen Prayut in his capacity as chairman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) yesterday (Apr 23).

The FAT said that it, through Thai League Co, had followed the government’s directives since the declaration of emergency in the country, halting all footballing activities on March 3.

However, the decision has impacted the lives of many people who earn their living through football events in the country, the FAT said in the letter.

The FAT hoped that its plan to resume the leagues behind closed doors would not spread the coronavirus in the Kingdom.

Representatives of the country’s top two leagues, in a meeting with the FAT and Thai League Co on April 14, decided unanimously to return to action in September.

The 2020 season, which includes cup competitions as well, will now end in May 2021.

Both T1 and T2 clubs were also allowed to cut their players’ salaries by up to 50% at the same meeting.

Later, it was also agreed to merge lower-tier T3 and T4 into one league.

Leagues around the world have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak with no confirmed dates for resumption of matches, especially in Europe.

The Asian Football Confederation has also indefinitely postponed all matches scheduled for May and June, plunging the AFC Champions League into further disarray.

Thailand’s qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup have also been postponed.

Meanwhile, Thai League 1 side PT Prachuap have terminated contracts of Baihakki Khaizan and Bruno Menzenga, The Bangkok Post confirmed.

Khaizan, a former Singapore international, has left to take care of his family, while Brazilian striker Bruno failed to settle in Thailand, the club announced yesterday.