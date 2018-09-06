THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
FAT search for new U23 coach begins

FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has begun its search for coach of the U23 team, FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said yesterday (Sept 5).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 September 2018, 09:45AM

Thai football chief Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The position became vacant after the departure of Worrawoot Srimaka following the team’s first-round exit at the Asian Games last month.

The FAT is accepting applications from qualified candidates with good results in major tournaments, Somyot said.

“Interested persons can submit their applications from now on,” he said.

He was speaking after a meeting with Worrawoot, national women’s team coach Nuengrutai Srathongvian and FAT technical chief Witthaya Laohakul to discuss both teams’ failure at the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Somyot said he wanted to work with Worrawoot again because he strictly followed the association’s regulations during his spell as coach of the U23 side.

Worrawoot said he wanted to quit to shoulder responsibility for the War Elephants’ failure in Indonesia where they had 1-1 draws with Qatar and Bangladesh and a 1-0 loss to Uzbekistan.

Worrawoot, who steered the U23 team to the SEA Games gold medal last year, said he would like to help the FAT in the future but at the moment he wanted to take a break.

Meanwhile, Somyot reiterated that the FAT was also looking for a technical director.

QSI International School Phuket

But he insisted that this does not mean Witthaya will be removed as FAT technical chief.

He said Witthaya will remain as FAT vice president for the technical aspects and continue overseeing all matters.

The new technical director’s main task will be gathering data for the national teams and will not be allowed to intervene in the coaches’ duties, Somyot said.

Witthaya, a former national team coach, has been assigned to oversee the youth teams, he said.

“Witthaya will oversee players from 10-16 years old before they become professional players,” Somyot said.

“He will not only teach them about football but also attitude and discipline. If we have a team of players in their 10s, our football would make progress.”

Read original story here.

 

 

