FAT invites top 16 clubs to help run T1

FOOTBALL: Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang has opened the door for the 16 top-flight clubs to join the management board of Thai League 1 and help the FAT in running the competition in a better way.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 July 2023 08:40 AM

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang (centre) at yesterday’s (July 12) meeting. Photo: Bangkok Post

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang (centre) at yesterday’s (July 12) meeting. Photo: Bangkok Post

At a meeting attended by the top officials of the Thai League 1 clubs yesterday (July 12), Somyot also confirmed that the FAT will organise all domestic competitions under its auspices according to the announced schedules.

A proposal to let a separate entity run the top league was floated by its 16 member clubs after the TV right bids for the new season plummeted to about B50 million, reports the Bangkok Post.

“I would like to confirm that the new Thai football season will follow their respective schedules and the FAT will assume the responsibility for producing live broadcast signals so that Thai football fans are able to watch the Thai League 1 games,” said Somyot during yesterday’s meeting.

He added: “They [the Thai League 1 clubs] are invited to join the management board of Thai League 1 and I hope it would help Thai football move forward.

“However, they would have to come up with a proposal that ensures that no FAT and the Sports of Authority of Thailand regulations are breached in any way.

“There are a lot of strings attached to Thai League 1 with the most important being the development and progress of our national teams.”

He added that the FAT would let the T1 clubs to broadcast their games through their own channels to raise funds for themselves, “but only for as long as there is no taker for the league’s TV rights.

“As far as the lower leagues and cup competitions are concerned, we will fulfil our TV commitments to the event sponsors.”

The FAT chief also confirmed that the FAT would soon pay the subsidies due to the Thai League 1 and 2 clubs.

He said the national football governing body will also put in place a number of austerity measures.

The new Thai season is scheduled to get underway next month.

