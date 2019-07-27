FAT briefs Foreign Ministry on Word Cup bidding procedure

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang on Friday discussed the planned joint Asean bid to host the 2034 World Cup with some leading officials of the Foreign Ministry.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 27 July 2019, 11:04AM

Football Association of Thailand chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang (left) and the Foreign Ministry’s Paitoon Mahapannaporn at Friday’s meeting.

The ministry delegation was led by Paitoon Mahapannaporn, deputy director-general of the Department of Asean Affairs.

Somyot said the meeting discussed the bidding procedure, starting with gaining the support of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and its member countries.

This will be followed by submission of relevant documents to Fifa, particularly letters of declaration from all Asean governments confirming their support for the bid.

The other documents needed include official letters of consent from the cities where the matches will be held, the stadiums for the games and practice venues, as well as those concerning legal issues, tickets sales and accommodation.

A strategic plan for hosting the World Cup is also required, along with the human rights and labour policies of the host countries and other facilities concerning safety and transportation for visitors in the host cities.

The world football governing body also requires some assurances on the financial stability of the host countries.

Asean leaders agreed to jointly bid to host the World Cup during a meeting in Bangkok in June.

However, it is unclear how many countries would join the bid.

The Asean countries are Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei.

But just a few days after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's announced the 'agreement', the football associations of Indonesia and Australia said they were in talks for a joint bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

Indonesia is the biggest Asean countries while Australia is a member of the AFC.

