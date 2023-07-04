FAT Board stops Somyot from quitting to avert ban

FOOTBALL: The executive board of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) asked Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang to refrain from resigning as their president yesterday (July 3) to “avoid being sanctioned by FIFA”.

Somyot, who chaired the meeting at the FAT head office, announced his resignation on Saturday over a 2023 SEA Games fiasco which saw the country’s U22 team lose 5-2 to Indonesia in the final.

Somyot was also criticised for a brawl during the title showdown involving players and officials from both teams, reports the Bangkok Post.

Last Friday, Thai Olympic chief Gen Prawit Wongsuwon had said Somyot should take responsibility for the U22 team’s failure to win the gold medal and the brawl.

Somyot said on Saturday Thai deputy prime minister Prawit had ordered him to stand down as president and added that he would notify the Asean Football Federation (AFF), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the international governing body FIFA about the development.

His resignation is yet to be accepted by Sport Authority of Thailand Governor Dr Gongsak Yodmanee.

Before yesterday’s meeting, Somyot took a swipe at Prawit, saying: “I have self-respect. Gen Prawit should have spoken to me rather than castigating me at a meeting.

“The FIFA members I have spoken to so far all say this is interference.”

Pol Lt Gen Amnuay Nimmano, a senior member of the FAT executive board, said yesterday: “We have unanimously asked Pol Gen Somyot not to resign. It can get the country banned and we can lose right to host the FIFA Congress next year.”