Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Fast X’ gets back to its roots

‘Fast X’ gets back to its roots

The ‘Fast & The Furious’ franchise is rapidly drawing to a close with the first film of the last trilogy hitting cinemas this week. The good thing for fans of the franchise is that ‘Fast X’ sees the franchise return to its roots. Yes, there are no mad trips into space this time around. Instead the film focuses on what made the earlier films such a big hit – family, faith and car-driven stunts.

Saturday 20 May 2023, 11:00AM

Vin Diesel in Fast X (2023). Image: IMDb

Vin Diesel in Fast X (2023). Image: IMDb

The film begins with Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel – Pitch Black) and Lettie (Michelle Rodriguez – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) playing host to their extended family at their home. They are celebrating the quietness of their lives when suddenly a demon from their past, Cipher (Charlize Theron – Mad Max: Fury Road), shows up injured.

She reveals that she received her injuries after an encounter with a determined psychopath, Dante (Jason Momoa – Aquaman), who is determined to wreak havoc on the world and get revenge with Dom over his father’s life.

As Dom and his associates get ready to go to war with him, they soon find themselves on the Law Enforcement wanted list again after Mr Nobody disappears. His replacement, Aimes (Alan Ritchson – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is determined to put the whole team behind bars – but they suddenly find an ally in their corner – Nobody’s daughter, Tess (Brie Larson – Captain Marvel).

The good old fashioned goodies vs baddies storyline works well for Fast X and is a welcome return to some more believable storylines. No film in this franchise has ever lived up to the brilliance of Fast & Furious 5, which was basically a South American cartel story, but Fast X goes very close to that.

The reason for that is simple – the team of writers and of course director Louis Leterrier (The Transporter) understand what Fast fans want – they don’t need their heroes doing obscure things like going into space; they just want simple action and something creative… and Fast X delivers that by the tonne.

It is the simple things that work best here – the brilliant car/bomb chase through the streets of Rome and of course the fight that all the fans have been waiting for: Lettie taking on Cipher – a fight that has years of hatred fuelling it. The fact that both the chase and the fight are brought to the screen in creative ways just gives them a big thumbs up and will ensure the adrenaline running through the fans as they sit eating their popcorn.

The writing team also needs to be congratulated for creating such an interesting villain. Many action films would have just taken the easy road with Dante and made him a father looking to avenge his father’s death. They would have given him some guns and a lot of money and let his henchmen do all the work – but oh no, here the writers have made Dante completely unique. He is a special kind of psychopath who is creative, proven by the scene with his ‘corpse friends’, and has enough characterisation to allow Jason Momoa to put his own personal stamp on the role while delivering an acting performance that is worthy of serious respect.

What also works with Fast X is taking a lot of the characters back to their ‘roots’. While it is a very simple plot device suddenly leaving Roman (Tyrese Gibson – Baby Boy), Tej (Ludacris – Crash), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel – Game Of Thrones) and Han (Sung Kang – Bullet To The Head) with no tech and very little money is a good reset for all of their characters. And while the storyline of Jakob (John Cena – Suicide Squad) having to race across country with Dom’s son, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry – Cheaper By The Dozen), is cheesy at times, it does add another level of naturalness to the film as well.

Aside from all of that, what keeps the audience on their toes here is the fact that there are so many twists and turns. We want this review to remain spoiler free but be ready for a lot of things to happen in this film that you don’t see coming. Some characters aren’t who they seem while some old favourites pop up out of nowhere – the good thing is that neither the writers or director allow those things to be sign-posted so they are genuine surprises for the audience.

Fast X is going to be loved by fans of the franchise. Some intelligent screenwriting means a lot of the film returns to basics and sees a lot of the characters people have come to know and love put through some real tests. Hollywood lore should tell all fans that with the franchise soon ending no character is safe and that is certainly shown with this film. Hats off to Vin Diesel, Louis Leterrier and their teams because they have created a film that the fans will love, amazing stunts and a villain that will certainly be remembered long after the credits roll.

Fast X is currently screening in Phuket and is rated ‘13’.

3.5/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand’s International Ballet Week!
When the washing is still green
Joaquin Phoenix shines where ‘Beau Is Afraid’ fails
World’s your oyster at ‘333 At The Beach’
‘Guardians Vol 3’ gets emotional, arrives with wow reviews
Growing goodies in the garden
Evil Dead back on the ‘rise’
1,000km walk from Pattaya to Phuket to raise funds for ‘Take Care Kids’ charity
Phuket Yacht Club to host informal Anzac Day commemorations
The catch of the day
Stunning ‘Suzume’ takes anime to another level
Rock Salt 7th Anniversary Celebration
Donating Mobility: Wheelchairs for those in need
Catch and transmit: Phuket through the optic of Niravit Voravanitcha
Sam Raimi still original with ‘65’

 

Phuket community
One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

Kurt... if it's not a real house, what it is?...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

Kurt...if you knew that, why quote International law. And you're wrong again, compensation actio...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Kurt...In Thailand is is a criminal offence, not the subject of tort law....(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Kurt...read the comment, "No country can aspire to 'democracy' when criticism is outlaw...(Read More)

One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

Simple, photos show the house was not a real house. So, the electric wirering was not as well. Of co...(Read More)

Phuket to enter rainy season next week

Jeebus- he even complains about the weather!!...(Read More)

Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai

JohnC, you can call them crossovers, hatchbacks, SUVs (sports they are not), but I am old enough to ...(Read More)

Phuket to enter rainy season next week

Thanks for clarifying that rainy season doesn't start til next week. Now I'll just keep enjo...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

I know that, Jor12. I already wrote yesterday at 09:17am that any cost/payments are thai-thai busine...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Jor12 should compare thai authocratic defamation law, and the mis-use of it, with democratic Europea...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket

 