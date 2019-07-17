THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Fast and Furious 9 filming brings Krabi ‘low season’ boon

PHUKET: The filming of Fast and Furious 9 in Krabi, across Phang Nag Bay from Phuket, has delivered a B50 million boost to the province, Krabi Governor Pol Lt Col (Rtd) ML Kitibodee Pravitra has announced.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 July 2019, 06:03PM

Filming at an old quarry near a protected forest began on Monday and will remain in production there until July 27. Photo: PR Dept

Governor ML Kitibadee revealed the news as filming in Krabi on Monday moved to an old quarry in the province. “This is for one the important scenes,” he said.

Fast and Furious 9 film production staying here now has generated at least B46-50 million per week for Krabi as the filming team are spending more than B40mn per week on hotels, restaurants, security staff and van operators,” he added.

“Recently, Krabi has been more like high season while Phuket tourism is still quiet,” the delighted Krabi Governor said.

“Krabi people, please be a good host to them. I believe more film production units will come to Krabi later, and I have informed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha about this already,” Governor ML Kitibadee added.

Filming at the old quarry began on Monday and will remain in production there until July 27, he said.

The Governor declined to identify where the quarry was located.

“The new location is on 89 rai in the limestone hills near a protected forest area. The Royal Forest Department Region 12 office has inspected the location and confirmed that filming there will not cause any harm to the protected forest,” he said.

Under the terms of use for filming at the location, filming is not to encroach onto the protected forest area and no explosions are allowed, he added.

Governor ML Kitibadee did confirm that Klong Sakeaw Rd in Tambon Khao Thong, Muang District, Krabi, will be used for filming a race scene on July 27.

“And there will be two helicopters used in the filming, so people should not worry if they see those in the area,” he said.

