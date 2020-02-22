THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Farrell v Farrell as England try to deny Ireland a Grand Slam

Farrell v Farrell as England try to deny Ireland a Grand Slam

RUGBY: Owen Farrell will attempt to end the Grand Slam hopes of father Andy when England face Ireland in the Six Nations.

Rugby
By AFP

Saturday 22 February 2020, 03:30PM

Ireland and England’s Six Nations clash has added spice with Owen captaining England, while his father coaches the opposition. Photo: AFP

Ireland and England’s Six Nations clash has added spice with Owen captaining England, while his father coaches the opposition. Photo: AFP

Tomorrow’s match at Twickenham will be the first time the pair have been in opposition since Andy Farrell was appointed Ireland head coach following the team’s disappointing first-round exit at the World Cup.

Promoted from within the set-up after Joe Schmidt stood down, Farrell senior has yet to lose as Ireland boss following wins over Scotland and Six Nations title-holders Wales.

Those victories have left the former England dual code international’s current side just 80 minutes away from a Triple Crown.

But they will have to first get past a home team captained by son Owen, with the centre a key figure in England’s run to the World Cup final in Japan both as skipper and first-choice goal-kicker.

England coach Eddie Jones brought Andy Farrell into rugby union from rugby league while at Saracens, only to dispense with the then assistant coach when he succeeded Stuart Lancaster as Red Rose boss following the hosts’ group-stage departure at the 2015 World Cup.

Always going to be weird’

The Farrells have grown weary of talking about the family dynamics involved when they are on opposite sides, so often has it happened in recent times.

But Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray summed up the situation for them when he said: “It’s always going to be weird isn’t it?

“Andy’s done it so well for the few times we’ve play England... Sometimes he gives good insights into Owen’s game that we might not have seen.

“It’s always a bit odd when he’s talking about his son.”

Murray though was full of admiration for the younger Farrell.

“I’ve played against Owen and toured with him with the (British and Irish) Lions. He’s an incredible player and a really good decision-maker.

“Even with knowledge of the way he plays, he’s still able to pick the right options - that’s what makes him really hard to defend and analyse,” he explained.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

England haven’t been quite the same side since a stunning World Cup semi-final win over reigning champions New Zealand was followed a week later by a crushing 32-12 defeat by South Africa.

They then suffered a 24-17 loss away to France in their Six Nations opener before a hard-fought 13-6 win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Jones has shuffled his backs, with Elliot Daly returning to full-back after George Furbank suffered a recurrence of a longstanding hip and groin problem.

Jonathan Joseph, normally a centre, will mark his 50th Test cap by making his first start in the wing berth vacated by Daly.

Both Daly and Joseph can expect plenty of aerial bombardment from Ireland in a match where an England win would put them right back in title contention.

But Jones said Daly would cope and that Joseph was “a great defender,” with “good jumping skills”.

Powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi returns after overcoming the minor groin suffered in the defeat by France, while Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs is restored to the starting line for what will be the scrum-half’s 100th international appearance, his 98 England caps supplemented by two for the Lions.

In the pack, Courtney Lawes moves from lock to blindside flanker, with Jones explaining the switch by saying: “Ireland have got a lot of good carriers... One of Courtney’s strengths is his ruck defence.”

Meanwhile Joe Marler comes in at loose-head prop, with Mako Vunipola missing for family reasons.

Ireland were forced into making a late alteration yesterday (Feb 21) to what had been an unchanged team when lock Iain Henderson pulled out, his place taken by Devin Toner.

This will be England’s first game at Twickenham since thrashing Ireland 57-15 in a World Cup warm-up match in August.

Ireland, though, completed a Grand Slam at ‘headquarters’ two years ago.

And if they can deny England their favoured fast start, while the likes of Tadhg Furlong get on top on the scrum, the Irish could yet enjoy another memorable win.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China World Cup qualifiers moved to Thailand but fans barred
Mendes connections allow Wolves to dream again
Tyson ready to unleash the Fury in Wilder heavyweight title rematch
Feud between club and agent over Pogba future heats up
Thailand MotoGP safe to go ahead after coronavirus check
Phuket Misfits stun KCC in brilliant Grand Final
McLaren taking coronavirus precautions at Barcelona F1 test
Golfing community dig deep to help raise funds for Aussie bushfire relief
ONE Championship bars fans from Singapore event over virus
Gutsy Atletico given hope after surprise win over Liverpool
Vietnam F1 Grand Prix gets go-ahead despite virus fears
Hamilton, Messi share men’s Laureus award
Royal’s Cup 2020 to be hosted in Kanchanaburi
Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab United defeat
Virus-hit Hong Kong racing gallops on behind closed doors

 

Phuket community
Phuket unemployment jumps 34% as virus fallout bites

A job market event with more than 40 vacancies to offer? How much more? Available for 1000 registere...(Read More)

Worst yet to come: Wuhan flu fallout to cost Phuket B9bn in March, says PSU expert

There are no scientific 'expectations' that this virus epidemic will be contained by April....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Projected on the 200,000 not registered workers in Rassada only, thus for sure a 0.5 million at leas...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

So, 6.18 means that Retirees living permanent in Thailand do not have to do any longer the TM-28 re...(Read More)

Worst yet to come: Wuhan flu fallout to cost Phuket B9bn in March, says PSU expert

Well, a step back, and a clean up in Phuket tourist industry is ok. It will 'refresh' the i...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

The Thai Government should feel Shame when they never can do anything correct in the first place. T...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Is the 24 hour reporting exempt for International Travel too? Or just within Thailand? This is not...(Read More)

Deadly wipeout airport taxi driver found guilty, suspended jail term handed down, 3-month driver’s ban

Wow- that will teach him!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Unfortunately the online report NOT work since many month or years. After the 1st page you get a mes...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

So, just more confusion then? This day that order signed by that guy on another day... meantime the ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Cassia Phuket
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
QSI - Cooking Competition
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 