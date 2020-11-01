Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Farrell targets Autumn Nations Cup triumph after England win Six Nations

Farrell targets Autumn Nations Cup triumph after England win Six Nations

RUGBY: England captain Owen Farrell quickly set his sights on an Autumn Nations Cup triumph just moments after his side won the Six Nations Championship yesterday (Oct 31).

Rugby
By AFP

Sunday 1 November 2020, 10:21AM

Six Nations champion - England captain Owen Farrell. Photo: AFP.

Six Nations champion - England captain Owen Farrell. Photo: AFP.

Farrell led England to a 34-5 win in Rome that took them to the top of the standings in northern hemisphere rugby union’s premier international competition nearly a year to the day since their World Cup final defeat by South Africa in Japan.

France and Ireland both still had a chance to be crowned champions when they faced off in yesterday’s final match of the coronavirus-delayed tournament.

But France’s 35-27 win in Paris meant England won a third Six Nations title in five seasons under Eddie Jones.

“It’s a massive achievement for us as a group to win the Six Nations in the strangest year and circumstances,” said Farrell in a Rugby Football Union statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the tournament for more than seven months and England had to shake off additional rust on Saturday after breaches of health protocols involving Barbarians players saw last week’s planned warm-up fixture at Twickenham cancelled.

“We’ve worked really hard in training over the past few weeks to get ready for the Italy game,” said fly-half Farrell after a match where scrum-half Ben Youngs marked his 100th Test for England with two tries.

“We knew what we had to do and we kept our focus and got the result,” he added.

The Autumn Nations Cup, a replacement for traditional end-of-year tours of Europe by rugby union’s southern hemisphere giants, starts in a fortnight.

UWC Thailand

Consistent success’

“This is a great group of players, we really think we can continue to get better and achieve more for England,” said Farrell.

“We’re turning our attentions now to the Autumn Nations Cup, we want consistent success and we’re working hard to be better in each and every game.”

Both Farrell and Jones paid tribute to England’s fans who, in common with their counterparts across the Championship, had to watch yesterday’s behind closed doors matches on television, with spectators largely barred from grounds as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m very proud of all the players and staff,” said veteran Australian coach Jones, who also guided England to successive Six Nations titles in 2016 and 2017.

“They’ve reacted superbly to the changing situations in the past couple of weeks and remained focused on the goal of winning the Six Nations,” the former Wallaby and Japan boss added.

“We’d also like to thank all of our supporters. It’s strange not having fans in the stadium and we know it’s a tough time for the country, but we felt your support throughout the campaign and it does make a difference.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bottas on pole as Mercedes dominates Imola
Jota caps Liverpool fightback as Man City, Chelsea win
All Blacks thrash Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup
Former Wallaby wins plaudits after coming out as gay
Thailand to deliver three spectacular badminton events in January
Champions meet leaders in mouthwatering clash
A life of excess Maradona turns 60 in self-isolation
Individual brilliance on display in Portuguese GP
Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to end 32-year World Series drought
Bayern, English clubs win in Champions League as Real Madrid scramble draw
Big hitting Bianca emerges as Asia’s new star of golf
Takeaways from the weekend’s Premier League action
Cantlay captures PGA Zozo crown
Hamilton breaks F1 win record in Portuguese Grand Prix
MMA champion Nurmagomedov in shock retirement

 

Phuket community
Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Haha good luck enforcing those, things won't change, here in Kathu everybody rides without helme...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Asking the right questions

Officials successfully did nothing and wasted low Covid19 numbers in European summertime to gain som...(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Oh yes RTP are really good at these Nazi moves, shame they don't enforce other laws like, drink ...(Read More)

Young cop made to publicly explain banner criticising bosses

As far I knew in the old day's the family of this bosses had to buy the job for them and than th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Asking the right questions

This is a boondoggle, get him out of Bangkok for a while away from the protesters and Nazi style Pol...(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Big Brother is active in Thailand- welcome to 1984....(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Very sad state of affairs here. ...(Read More)

US cuts tariff benefits for Thailand in pork dispute

Considering y'all have FOUR MORE YEARS of American Greatness coming, you should probably get acc...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

2. There was no 'amnesty' in Thailand. For an amnesty you have to fail and face a punishment...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

"Phuket Immigration officers told the foreigners that the ‘visa amnesty stamp’ had made the...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
AXA Insurance PCL
K9 Point
Kvik Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
AVC Engineering
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 