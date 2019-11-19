THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Farm chemical importers vow to sue govt over ban

BANGKOK: Importers of three toxic farm chemicals, which are set to be officially banned from Dec 1, have vowed they will sue the government in the Administrative Court.

agriculturehealtheconomics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 19 November 2019, 09:42AM

Farmers opposing the prohibition of three toxic farm chemicals protest at the Industry Ministry on Oct 22, 2019 against the National Hazardous Substances Committee’s decision to ratify the ban. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post

“The government should bear responsibility for failing to realise the economic impact a ban would cause,” Wirawut Katanyukun, chairman of the Thai Agro-Business Association said on Monday (Nov 18).

He did not spell out exactly when the group will lodge its petition with the court. However its aim is to see the National Committe on Hazardous Substances nullify the ban.

The 26-member committee voted on Oct 22 to upgrade paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos from Type 3 toxic substances to Type 4, effectively prohibiting their production, import, export or possession.

Mr Wirawut said farm chemical importers have been severely affected because they have to sell their stocks back to the manufacturers at low prices and take responsibility for transportation costs.

“We are clueless about how to return them to the manufacturers in time,” he told the media.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

“The food production sector will also be affected as they can no longer import the grain from countries which still use the three chemicals,” added Mr Wirawut.

He also warned that the ban may constitute a non-tariff barrier on foreign traders which “risks violating agreements signed under the World Trade Organisation”.

 

Read original story here.

