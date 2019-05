Start From: Thursday 30 May 2019, 06:00PM to Thursday 30 May 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

On behalf of Australians in Phuket, we shall be hosting an informal farewell dinner to celebrate the efforts Craig Ferguson contributed to the local Australian community, from 6.15pm. 990 THB p.p. Starters & nibbles from 6.15pm, Squires Famous Pork Ribs, Mini Aussie Burgers & Arancini Balls with a selected drink on arrival. Main Course a choice of: Australian Premium Sirloin Steak 300gm Or Crispy skinned Tasmanian Salmon fillet. RSVP by 27th May to Sharon Joyner Ph. 0935 782 282.