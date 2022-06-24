Tengoku
Fans advised to snap up Thailand GP tickets

MOTO GP: Organisers of the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2022 have urged fans to snap up tickets for the race sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment at missing out.

Moto-GP
By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 June 2022, 10:55AM

Honda’s Marc Marquez celebrates winning the Thailand MotoGP in 2019. Photo: AFP

The third MotoGP event in Thailand will again be held at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram from Sept 30-Oct 2, with tickets available from July 8, organisers confirmed yesterday (June 23).

This year’s tickets are divided into three categories - Grand Stand at B4,000 each, Side Stand at B2,000, and Special Rider Stand, with a souvenir, of which the price will be confirmed later, reports the Bangkok Post.

They will be on sale at www.allticket.com and All Tickets at 7-Eleven convenience stores from 3pm on July 8.

The organisers said fans should hurry up as, they claimed, tickets were sold out in just five minutes for the previous editions.

The Kingdom will resume hosting the MotoGP event after a lapse of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two Thailand Grand Prix editions were organised in 2018 and 2019.

“The government has confirmed that the 2022 Thailand Grand Prix will be held at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram from Sept 30-Oct 2,” Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Governor Gongsak Yodmani said.

“We received a lot of praise from organising the first two editions,” Gongsak said in a press release.

“After COVID-19 forced cancellation of the event twice, we have prepared for the event this year. We hope the event will help develop motorsport in Thailand and boost the country’s economy.”

With Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra becoming Thailand’s first champion in any category of the world motorcycle championships, interest in the Thailand MotoGP 2022 should be higher, he said.

Honda racer Marc Marquez is the only rider to be crowned champion of the Thailand Grand Prix after his wins in 2018 and 2019.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo currently leads the standings.

