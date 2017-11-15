The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Famous Chef to bring lifelong love of Catalan cuisine to Phuket's Banyan Tree

Francesc Rovira from the Michelin-starred “La Fonda Xesc” restaurant in the Catalan Pyrenees in Spain, is heading to the island this month to share his passion for Catalan cuisine.

Mark Knowles

Wednesday 15 November 2017, 03:46PM

Chef Francesc’s visit is the latest in a string of guest chefs from some of the top restaurants in the world that Banyan Tree Phuket has invited to showcase their unique cuisines.

The Phuket News recently spoke with Chef Francesc before his arrival to host his first dinner at Tre Restaurant at Banyan tree tomorrow evening (Nov 16).

 

How would you describe the essence of Catalan cuisine?

It is the cuisine of the territory of Catalan and has come to us down through our ancestors for many generations. We mainly cook and eat products from our local environment, following their seasonality and typically cooking them with a low heat.

 

What are some  ingredients that you love to use in your Catalan cuisine?

Catalan cuisine is rich with a variety of dishes and products. I like to cook with herbs, meats, vegetables, fish and fruit… I like to look for contrasts in the kitchen, in the flavours. Like sweet-salty, bitter-acid and bittersweet… this in one of the characteristics of Catalan cuisine.

 

How would you compare your style of Catalan cooking to the traditional food you ate when you were growing up?

I sincerely believe that my current kitchen is an evolution of my childhood memories, those flavours and dishes that I knew as a child are still present in my kitchen, Now, we create more refined dishes, with more order, in a subtle and delicate way. The traditions of Catalan cuisine form a base which allows us to refine, elaborate and evolve with new concepts and techniques.

KMM Services

 

What food do you dream about when you’re away from home for a long time?

Escudella! It is a very typical dish of the mountainous regions of Catalan, especially in the winter. It’s prepared with salted pork meat (the bones of the spine), bacon, tail, pig’s ears. It can also be made prepared with other meats, such as chicken, perhaps a piece of lamb, a bit of sagi (pork fat balls coated in flour) or beef bones.

Next you add dried beans, dried corn, potato, turnip, parsnip and vegetables like leeks, celery and cabbage – then you put it all in a pot with water and let it cook very slowly over many hours, or even days. Once cooked, you can make soup from the broth and add pasta or rice or noodles then pile the meat and vegetables on top.

 

Chef Francesc at Banyan Tree Phuket:

Chef Francesc will be at Banyan Tree’s Tre Restaurant from Nov 16 to 20. He will be preparing a three-course meal with up to nine menu choices. The dinner will cost B3,500 per person for food only and B4,500 with fine beverage pairings.

On Nov 19, at Banyan Tree’s The Watercourt Restaurant, Michelin-starred Chef Francesc will be giving an exclusive demonstration and performance for diners at Sunday brunch.

With an optional free-flow of fine sparkling beverages, the cost of the brunch starts from B2,800 per person for food only; B3,400 with free-flow standard selected beverages and B4,000 with premium selected beverages.

Advanced booking is recommended. For more information and bookings email: fb-phuket@banyantree.com or call +66 76 372 400 on extension 5463.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Well, see??? A police officer with a history of mental issues and drug problems. And that is allowed to work as a police officer? Perhaps a few mont...(Read More)

Phuket pickup truck overturns on bypass road: one dead, seven injured

"We are yet to determine the cause of the accident"..Gee let me think, speed, recklessness, stupidity, disregarding conditions & other m...(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach

Another shameful death at the hands of Phuket officials, but we know they don't care one bit. What was it that the fearless Governor said last we...(Read More)

Phuket pickup truck overturns on bypass road: one dead, seven injured

This is infuriating. We see it every day...workers over-packed into some piece of crap truck driven by some freeking moron that has no concern for the...(Read More)

One dead, two injured as truck’s brakes fail on Patong Hill

..It may take a bit of heat off their poorly serviced braking systems & prevent deaths & injuries....(Read More)

One dead, two injured as truck’s brakes fail on Patong Hill

Sincere Condolences to the family & loved ones of Khun Kittiporn Tossakarn.Just as a matter of interest, as I generally avoid driving over "T...(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach

Is it not pathetic to see a police officer at Phuket beach with his hand on a 'NO SWIM' sign? Laughable, if it was not so serious about incom...(Read More)

Samkong underpass flooding just bad timing

A underpass drainage system suppose to 'hold/ function' normally many, many years. We say 'normally', but than you have to maintain t...(Read More)

Police release details of alleged Phuket illegal immigrant corruption racket

It would be interesting to now how many of the 685 are now unaccounted for after having been reported to the Immigration......(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach

CPR has only a limited success rate when compared to a defibrillator. Modern, automatic defibrillators are cheap with no training required. Many off...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.