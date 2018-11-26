THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Family weekend Art Fair

Start From: Saturday 1 December 2018, 12:30PM to Sunday 2 December 2018, 04:30PM

BBQ Brunch and Brushes on Saturday 1st December from 12.30 to 4.30pm. B1,650 includes BBQ brunch, art materials and artistic instruction from local artist Kat Jones. B750 for BBQ Brunch only, B500 for Kids BBQ. B900 for art instruction only, B500 for kids (from 2pm to 4pm). Seating is limited to 45 guests. Welcome Back Brunch for Ride4Kids on Sunday 2nd December from 1pm to 4pm. The Welcome Home Brunch for the intrepid Ride 4 Kids team returning to Phuket after their 200 km ride from Phuket to Krabi. B1,000 for Family Style Brunch, B500 for Kids BBQ. Seating is limited to 45 guests so book your seats early with Jade or Tina. To book any of these events, contact: Jade@tastebargrill.com - Tel: 087 886 6401 or Tina@phukethasbeengoodtous.org - 080 143 9554

Person : Jade
Address : Taste Yamu
Phone : 087 8866 401
Website :
http://https://www.facebook.com/events/719928241709788/

