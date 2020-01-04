Family of three escapes injury as papaya pickup hits tree

PHUKET: A man and his wife and son escaped serious injury this morning when a tyre blew out on their pickup truck loaded with papayas, sending the pickup onto the central reservation and slamming into a palm tree on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (Jan 4).

transportaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 January 2020, 11:09AM

The back-right tyre blew out, sending the pickup fully loaded with papayas onto the traffic island and slamming into a palm tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The back-right tyre blew out, sending the pickup fully loaded with papayas onto the traffic island and slamming into a palm tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The back-right tyre blew out, sending the pickup fully loaded with papayas onto the traffic island and slamming into a palm tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The back-right tyre blew out, sending the pickup fully loaded with papayas onto the traffic island and slamming into a palm tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The back-right tyre blew out, sending the pickup fully loaded with papayas onto the traffic island and slamming into a palm tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Phattakorn Phongphaiboon of the Thalang Police said he was notified of the accident at 4:15am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene, in front of Muang Thalang School, to find the black Nissan Navara pickup, registered in Srisaket, with heavy damage to its front and other parts.

The tray of the pickup was still fully loaded with papayas.

In the pickup at the time of the accident were the driver, Adul Chandai, 49, along with his wife Boonreun Chandai, 50, and his son Adisak Chandai, 29.

All three escaped serious injuries.

Mr Adul told police that they had left Surat Thani at about midnight to come to Phuket to sell the papayas, which together were worth about B40,000.

While he was driving, the back-right tyre blew out, causing him to lose control of the truck, which mounted the traffic island and hit the tree, Mr Adul said.

Mr Adul was “asked” to go to Thalang Police Station for further questioning, Lt Phattakorn noted in his report.

At the police station Mr Adul was charged with reckless driving, Lt Phattakorn confirmed.