Weerasak Leenavarat, elder brother of Kornkamol Leenavarat, said the family had no doubts about the forensic finding by US authorities.
Ms Kornkamol, 25, and her Thai roommate Thiti-on Chotchuangsap, 32, were found dead in a University District apartment near the University of Washington in Seattle, on Tuesday morning (Sept 4).
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office yesterday (Sept 6) ruled it was a homicide. Thiti-on stabbed Ms Kornkamol to death and then took her own life, according to the Seattle Times.
The 32-year-old woman died from a single, self-inflicted stab wound to the chest. They both died last Saturday (Sept 1).
An emotional Mr Weerasak, a member of the Pathum Thani provincial council, spoke of the family’s distress at his residence in Khlong Luang district today (Sept 7).
“The family cannot come to terms with the sudden death of ‘Nong Am’. She was lovely and most beloved by all of the family, particularly our father. We never expected this would happen. We have lost her forever,” he said.
Two older brothers were making arrangements for Ms Kornkamol’s body to be sent back home for funeral rites.
The body was expected to be flown back within the next week, Mr Weerasak said.
After her death, he had just looked at family photos taken on Aug 21, the date they saw her off at the airport. He was shocked to see that all the family were wearing black clothes. He was a shy man, he said, but on that day he had hugged his youngest sister.
The family never dreamed it would be their final farewell for their loved one, he said.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Busadee Santipitak said today that the Thai consulate-general in Los Angeles had already been notified of the finding of the King County Medical Examiner.
The consulate-general had been in contact with the families of both women.
