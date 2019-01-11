Family Fun Run organised to address violence against women, children, families

PHUKET: Phuket Municipality and the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court (JFC) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday (Jan 7) for tackling violence against women, children and families.



By The Phuket News

Friday 11 January 2019, 10:58AM

The memorandum of understanding was signed to help prevent domestic violence in Phuket. Photo: PR Dept

Mr. Ratthawit Ariyaphat, Chief Judge of Phuket Juvenile and Family courts, Phuket City Mayor Miss Somjai Suwansupana, Mr.Somjit Suthangkul, Advisor to Phuket City Mayor and Phuket Municipality Permanent Secretary Mr Thawatchai Thongmung were all in attendance. “The United Nations has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.” Mayor Suwansupana said. “Phuket Municipality and the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court have signed a memorandum of understanding to start a project to resolve violence against women, children and families. “We have organised an event – a family fun run – on Sunday (Jan 27) at 6am. The route will be from Phuket Old Town to Saphan Hin,” Mayor Suwansupana added. The aim of the event is to raise awareness of the importance of the issue and to distribute key information around the protections and penalties under the Domestic Violence Victim Protection Act. Furthermore creating a community-based network that will enable disputes to be resolved amiably.