Family Fun Here We Come

With so many family friendly activities in Phuket, we can’t list them all, so here is a small selection to inspire you:

By Advertorial

Monday 28 June 2021, 08:32AM

1. Get Active 

Red Bamboo Horse Riding stables are near the British International School and offer private, group and trekking sessions suitable for 3-7 year-olds. Sutai Muay Thai in Surin will run a ‘Little Champions’ holiday camp for 3-12 year-olds which combines Muay Thai, Boxing, Wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Talay Surf School is running kids surf camps focusing on ocean safety as well as surfing. Rebel Rock Climbing offers something for all ages and levels with over 700sqm of wall climbing challenges.  

2. Dolphin Spotting

Enjoy a family day out or small group private VIP speedboat trip on the waters, and you might get the opportunity to experience a pod of these inquisitively playful creatures up close and personal. Dolphins are intensely social animals, so you could be lucky enough to have some play near your boat’s wake. The day trip could start with some family friendly shallow water snorkelling around the Khai Islands, followed by a beach picnic before heading to Mai Ton to try your luck dolphin spotting. 

3. Colourful Phuket Old Town 

Feast your eyes on the colourful painted buildings, Sino-Portuguese shophouses and Sino-Colonial style mansions around Phuket Old Town. Rainbow colours galore will keep the kids happy walking around, and with more than enough coffee shops, ice cream parlours and restaurants you can stop to recharge easily too. Admire the street art around Soi Rommanee, Dibuk Road and Phangnga Road and stop to take some artistic family shots around these colourful walls and alleys. 

4. Mini Island Adventure

5 Star Marine offers a customised family friendly day trip to Hong Krabi which has something to keep everyone happy; whether it be snorkelling, white sandy private beaches, hiking or sightseeing. You might choose to enter through the narrow passageway to get to the scenic Ko Hong Lagoon, with striking turquoise shallow waters surrounded by high rock walls. Then let your adventurous side loose and make your way to the most recent island addition, the breath-taking 360° Viewpoint. Built in 2020, it was designed to give panoramic seascape views of Krabi, Phang Nga Bay and the surrounding islands. A fun day, with so much to experience for the whole family. 

5. Glamping

So, what ticks the boxes when you want to get back to nature, but are not willing to compromise on comfort?  Make way traditional camping, and let’s look at a few glamping options in Phuket. Roost Glamping near Rawai features luxury bell tents, kid friendly infinity pool and café serving high quality, great dishes, set amongst natural tropical gardens. A fun highlight is the Saturday evening campfire experience with marshmallow roasting which the kids (and adults) all love. As an alternative, Sea Safari is a newer addition to the glamping scene and is set on Sunrise Beach in Rawai. It offers an outdoor pool, restaurant and luxurious bell tents along the beach, offering plenty of space for the kids to play.

By Joanna Matlub 

Contact 5 Star Marine on 093 720 6221 to book a customised, family friendly speedboat day trip and receive their brand-new ‘Travel Passport’ to fill with stamps from your adventures.

