Family Fun Day at Firefly Pool & Restaurant, The Pavilions Residences on 10th February 2019. Join the BBQ buffet, Live music, Live auction & prizes and Kids zone. Price: 1,500 baht for adult, 500 baht for children under 12 years.
Start From: Sunday 10 February 2019, 12:00PM to Sunday 10 February 2019, 04:00PM
Family Fun Day at Firefly Pool & Restaurant, The Pavilions Residences on 10th February 2019. Join the BBQ buffet, Live music, Live auction & prizes and Kids zone. Price: 1,500 baht for adult, 500 baht for children under 12 years.
|Donna Toon
|Firefly Pool & Restaurant
