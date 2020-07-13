BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Family financial stress blamed for suicide

PHUKET: Police believe stress over family financial problems motivated a man to take his own life in the Soi Kingkaew housing community in Rassada early this morning (July 13).

death suicide economics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 July 2020, 04:20PM

Police at the front of the house in Soi Kingkaew this morning (July 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Wetchasak Junadul of the Phuket City Police was called to the impoverished housing estate at 10am, after the parents of the man, Weerapol Mahingsarat, 22, found their son hanged by a nylon rope attached to a bathroom door near the back of the house.

Mr Weerapol lived in the home with his parents. All three were originally from Songkhla province, Capt Wetchasak noted in his report.

When police arrived, the body had been brought down from where it was found hanged, Capt Wetchasak also noted.

Mr Weerapol was embroiled in an argument with his father at about 4am over family finances, the parents told Capt Wetchasak.

The parents went out to sell fried chicken, and found their son hanged when they came home at about 10am, they said.

Forensic Police and a post-mortem examination conducted at Vachira Phuket Hospital found no signs of a struggle on Mr Weerapol’s body or at the scene, Capt Wetchasak explained.

“It is believed that the deceased may have been stressed from family problems and may have been distraught by his argument with his father, leading him to take his own life,” he concluded.

Mr Weerapol’s body had been already handed back to his parents at their request so they may prepare to hold their son’s funeral, he added.

If you or anyone you know is in need of counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

