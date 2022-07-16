Tengoku
Family and colleagues praise drowned doctor

Family and colleagues praise drowned doctor

PHUKET: Family and colleagues of a Thai doctor from Chiang Mai who drowned in dangerous surf at Kata Noi Beach on Thursday (July 14) have praised him as a hero and man of courage who they believe would not have hesitated to sacrifice himself to help others.

accidentsdeathweather
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 16 July 2022, 04:14PM

Family and colleagues said Dr Toh was a keen runner in his spare time. Photo: Supplied

Surasit Phonglaohaphan, otherwise known as Dr Toh, was pulled from the water by lifeguards along with British tourist, Ali Mohammed Mian, who was in Phuket on his honeymoon.

Both had reportedly ignored the red flags on the beach warning of strong waves and rip currents which made swimming too dangerous, and both were swept away from the shore, lifeguards reported.

Dr Toh, 55, and Mr Mian, 33, were pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive. Lifeguards were unable to detect a pulse and administered CPR on the beach until an EMS unit arrived and took the men to Chalong Hospital. Both were pronounced dead on arrival.

It was not clear whether both got into difficulty in the water separately or whether one of the men had attempted to help the other. Authorities have offered no official comment to this effect although one Phuket News reader present at the beach at the time of the incident did comment she saw Mr Mian attempting to help Dr Toh after he got into trouble and “as lifeguards were too slow”.

“They were both swimming between red and yellow flags when they were swept out and across the breach. I witnessed the whole event,” the observer said.

Dr Toh’s family and colleagues, however, say they would not be surprised if it had been the other way round and it was he that had attempted to help Mr Mian and he subsequently died as a result.

Dr Toh was a specialist at Lampang Hospital Social Medicine Group who instinctively helped others, an unnamed member of his family said.

The 55-year-old was a kind, caring, selfless individual who got along well with everyone he met, the family member added. He was also a keep-fit fanatic who, when he wasn’t working, would regularly be found running, to the extent that he received the nickname “Dr Running”.

Dr Toh’s body was transferred to his hometown where a merit-making ceremony is being held for him at Wat Suan Dok, Mueang District, Lampang Province, today.

Lampang Hospital has confirmed is will be hosting prayers tomorrow at 9:30am. Afterwards Dr Toh’s body will be taken to the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University.

Following the dual drownings, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew called on lifeguards to ramp up their efforts to protect tourists at Phuket beaches as strong waves and rip currents continue to plague the island’s west coast.

Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout

@Kurt And what has your comment got to do with the article ? Or is this just another attempt tryin...(Read More)

Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout

JohnC, Thai Officialdom has no clue where thai are living. Ask Phuket Governor how many Thai today l...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief calls for confidence in tsunami-warning system

For tourists, don't trust blindly Thai officials when it concerns Tsunami warnings. Specially no...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief calls for confidence in tsunami-warning system

When Official use the words "brothers and sisters" I get suspicious. Than Official is in p...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

Its all very well ramping up safety (albeit there are NO lifeguards on Kamala Beach ) but you can...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

Does it really needs a Governor to 'order' : Life guards, ramp up! With other words, the li...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

A known crim trying to flex his muscles by showing the other crim he can have his business raided at...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

Sounds suspiciously like lifeguards covering their arses for being to slow to respond to people in t...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

If you visit beaches here regularly you get very used to seeing some lifeguards sitting under cover ...(Read More)

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

All municipalities need to make many more bins available in public areas. Everyone knows that the av...(Read More)

 

