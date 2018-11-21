PHUKET: The prevalence of drugs in Phuket is spreading and falling street prices are adding fuel to the fire, Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai told a meeting of the provincial counter-drugs network this week.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 10:06AM

Falling street prices were driving the spread of drugs across Phuket, and dealers were ramping up supply to meet demand, officers were told yesterday (Nov 20). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Supoj expressed his concern as he presided over a meeting of results and analysis of counter-drugs efforts in Phuket at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 20).

“The presence of drugs in Phuket is increasing, especially with ya bah (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal meth),” Vice Governor Supoj said.

“The cause is the price of the drugs has decreased extremely,” he added.

V/Gov Supoj noted that by the volume of drugs now being seized by officers across the island, he believed that drug kingpins were now targetting Phuket as a key market.

“The drug that is gaining in popularity the most is kratom, followed by ya bah and ya ice, respectively,” V/Gov Supoj said.

“Marijuana and heroin are still spreading in some groups,” he added.

V/Gov Supoj urged officers to maintain their vigilance in preventing drugs from being smuggled onto the island.

“There are many ways to deliver the drugs, such as via public transport buses, private cars, boats arriving at the piers and even being sent by parcel service,” he said.

He also ordered that “every department keep track of the news and maintain their drug suppression efforts.”

“And I want officers to to educate teenagers about the danger of drugs,” he added.