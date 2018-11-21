THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Falling street prices drive spread of drugs in Phuket

PHUKET: The prevalence of drugs in Phuket is spreading and falling street prices are adding fuel to the fire, Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai told a meeting of the provincial counter-drugs network this week.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 10:06AM

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai expressed his concerns at a meeting yesterday (Nov 20). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Supoj expressed his concern as he presided over a meeting of results and analysis of counter-drugs efforts in Phuket at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 20).

“The presence of drugs in Phuket is increasing, especially with ya bah (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal meth),” Vice Governor Supoj said.

“The cause is the price of the drugs has decreased extremely,” he added.

V/Gov Supoj noted that by the volume of drugs now being seized by officers across the island, he believed that drug kingpins were now targetting Phuket as a key market.

“The drug that is gaining in popularity the most is kratom, followed by ya bah and ya ice, respectively,” V/Gov Supoj said.

“Marijuana and heroin are still spreading in some groups,” he added.

V/Gov Supoj urged officers to maintain their vigilance in preventing drugs from being smuggled onto the island.

“There are many ways to deliver the drugs, such as via public transport buses, private cars, boats arriving at the piers and even being sent by parcel service,” he said.

He also ordered that “every department keep track of the news and maintain their drug suppression efforts.”

“And I want officers to to educate teenagers about the danger of drugs,” he added.

 

 

Kurt | 21 November 2018 - 10:25:53 

The strategy of drug kingpins is clear: First sell cheap, it increase very quick the group of 'consumers'.  After that, when they are addicted, you increase the price.  That will give a tsunami in crime delicts. Stealing, robberies, etc to get money to buy neended drugs, something that is hard to do on student  pocket money or 'salary' of 320 thb per day.

Kurt | 21 November 2018 - 10:19:23 

As long Government not has the will to follow the transport lines in reverse to get the drug kingpins, that long the inflow of drugs will rise. Phukets sinks under the drugs. I write that now more than 1 year. Phuket IS a key market.
Give anti drugs lessons to children above age 12 in all schools once in a few weeks.
Do non pre announced urine tests in schools with standing permission of parents...

