Faldo Series Championship Phuket 2019

Start From: Friday 27 September 2019, 10:00AM to Sunday 29 September 2019, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Faldo Series returns to Phuket this September 27th - 29th at Laguna Phuket Golf. All male and female juniors are welcome to compete to try qualify for the prestigious Asia Grand Final in March. Competing age groups include U21 to U11 (age on 1st January 2019). Full details and online entry: www.faldoseriesphuket2019.golfgenius.com. Contact us fredrik@golfdevelopmentasia.com