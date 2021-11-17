Fake news warning: COVID vaccines do not affect blood donations

PHUKET: Phuket officials have shared a warning from the Anti-Fake News Center asking people not to share posts online that claim recipients of blood donations will be affected by donations made by people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

COVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 02:52PM

The warning posted by the Anti-Fake News Center.

According to the claims, people who accept blood donations from people who have been vaccinated will be affected by the vaccine as well.

“The Anti-Fake News Center has checked the facts with the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health and found that such information is false information,” the warning said.

“The Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Health has reviewed the post and clarified that blood donated from people who have been vaccinated cannot help build immunity against COVID-19 and will not be affected by the vaccine because the amount of blood used is much less than the blood in the donor’s body,” was the explanation given.

“So please people don’t be fooled, and we ask for cooperation not to send or share such information on various social media channels,” the Anti-Fake News Center said.

"People can check information about the situation of COVID-19 in Thailand and how to protect themselves on the website www.ddc.moph.go.th or call 1422,” the agency added.