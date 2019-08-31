THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Fake News Center to open by Nov 1 at the latest

BANGKOK: The Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society plans to open a Fake News Center by Nov 1 at the latest, to combat the information problem. It will focus on four categories of inaccurate news reporting which might affect the public, reports state news agency NNT.

technologycrime
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 31 August 2019, 04:42PM

The Fake News Center will be open no later than Nov 1, Digital Minister Puttipong Punnakanta said yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: NNT

Digital Minister Puttipong Punnakanta said yesterday that the coordinating committee of the Fake News Center has set up four subcommittees to screen the various categories of news which might disrupt public peace and national security.

The four main categories of news in question, refer to natural disasters such as flooding, earthquakes, dam breaks and tsunamis; economics, the financial and banking sector; health products, hazardous items and illegal goods, and government policies.

The Fake News Center will identify information or data which may not be factual, to verify, analyse and clarify it for the public, via three major channels: a website, Facebook and Line. Operations of the Center which is expected to open in November will be accurate, credible and fast.

The committee meeting considered protocols for analyses of fake news, in line with international standard platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Line and plans to consult with representatives of those platforms and all cellphone service providers to encourage them to take part in the delivery of countermeasures to expose fake news.

 

Read original story here.

