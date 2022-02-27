The man was reported to be soliciting donations from people at the Phuket Town Fresh Market 2 on Ong Sim Phai Rd in Phuket Town.
Phuket Provincial Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit said that he had tasked officers with investigating the fake monk after receiving complaints from the public, including videos showing the man getting changed in the field across the road from the main Phuket Town Post Office on Montri Rd.
“Officers have already visited the area and collected information to find details to be used as evidence for arrest and investigation,” Col Sarawut said.
“But at the moment the man has not yet been found,” he added.
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has reported that he is aware of the incident and has notified the senior Buddhist leaders in the area to investigate the reports immediately.
Be the first to comment.