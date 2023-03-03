Carnival Magic
Fake goods workshop raided in Kathu

Fake goods workshop raided in Kathu

PHUKET: Officers led by Region 8 Police raided several commercial units in Kathu yesterday (Mar 2) where trademark logos of companies such as Adidas, Nike, Under Armour and RVCA, owned and operated by Billabong and Quiksilver, were illegally produced on shirts.

crimepolicetourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 March 2023, 10:54AM

Officers arrived at the row of commercial unit shophouses located near Kathu Waterfall armed with a warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court.

Leading the raid was Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Saksira Phuak-am. Joining him were officers from the Phuket Intellectual Property Violation Suppression Center, Provincial Police Region 8, representatives of the copyright owners and Kathu Police.

At the first unit raided officers found the workshop where the trademark logos, including ,Boss and Gucci, were screen-printed onto the shirts.

At another unit about 100 metres away officers found shirts already screen-printed with the logos being prepared for distribution.

Three people found working at the units, and were taken to Kathu Police Station to be prosecuted, Maj Gen Saksira confirmed.

“This inspection is the result of a complaint and the investigation has resulted in the arrests and seizure,” Maj Gen Saksira said.

“As you can see, there are a lot of tourists coming to Phuket, causing the trademark logos to be copied and brought out for sale in large numbers. This causes a lot of damage to the copyright owners and the country,” he added.

