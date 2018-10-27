THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized

PHUKET: A mass raid on 25 shops along Bangla Rd, Patong, last night saw more than 300,000 items seized with a reported value of B42 million, the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau.

tourismcrimepoliceimmigrationpatong
By Tavee Adam

Saturday 27 October 2018, 03:33PM

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

A totoal of 300,00 items were seized with an estimated value of B42 million. Photo: Immigration Bureau

A totoal of 300,00 items were seized with an estimated value of B42 million. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn led the raid on Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (Oct 26). Photo: Immigration Bureau

A totoal of 300,00 items were seized with an estimated value of B42 million. Photo: Immigration Bureau

A totoal of 300,00 items were seized with an estimated value of B42 million. Photo: Immigration Bureau

A totoal of 300,00 items were seized with an estimated value of B42 million. Photo: Immigration Bureau

A totoal of 300,00 items were seized with an estimated value of B42 million. Photo: Immigration Bureau

A totoal of 300,00 items were seized with an estimated value of B42 million. Photo: Immigration Bureau

A totoal of 300,00 items were seized with an estimated value of B42 million. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Leading the high-profile raid at 8pm was Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau, and Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Krissakorn Paleetunyawong.

Joining them were Col Panachai Cheunthaitham of the Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division, as well as Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri and Maj Gen Wanchai Ekpornpit, both deputy commanders of Region 8 Police.

Of note, also joining the raid last night was Peeraphat Ingpongpan, director of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) primary investigation division.

Among the items seized were counterfeit versions of goods made by high-profile brand names including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Rayban, Nike, Adidas and Under Armor.

The Immigration Bureau valued the goods atB42 million. (See report here.)

Gen Surachate explained that the raid was carried out in line with policy laid down by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, to focus on the importance of fake goods to reduce the damage the fake-goods industry does to the country’s international image.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

Specific focus is being given on brands from the US, Gen Surachate said, adding that the raid last night was carried out in conjunction with the American Embassy.

“This raid followed tip-offs and complaints sent via online, including through social media,” Gen Surachate said.

“Preventing this is not easy… We understand the position the merchants are in, so we first asked them to stop selling these goods ,” he added.

Gen Surachate noted that the US Government was satisfied with the action being taken against vendors of counterfeit goods.

“They know we are taking this seriously. Thailand has been recently removed from the top tier of the US government watchlist of countries for intellectual property infringement,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 28 October 2018 - 21:44:07 

@ Pascale, The international laws about branded good intellectual ownership are clear.  The law is the law. You suggest to break the law. It's not about usa only. When tourists from EU arrive back in their home country, customs checks on fake branded goods. Will be confiscated + a 'welcome back' fine ! How about the official thai face and image damage following your suggestion?

Pascale | 28 October 2018 - 14:45:25 

What would Thailand be without all those fake goods? Many tourists like to buy them.Most of them wouldn't buy an original item anyway,because of their exorbitant prices.No need to please some stupid US-government and his "world police"attitude.Already to many expats with that attitude here.

Kurt | 28 October 2018 - 11:28:12 

 DEK, nothing change! Raid was just a 'calm down' show towards Americans ( USA Embassy). Visit raided shops in a few days time and see that it will be business as usual, Because the thai sellers are only 'asked' to stop with fake sales, not ordered. I wrote recent: "stand Bangla Rd, turn around 360 degrees, all fake you see. Next week again.  300,000 items. Garage sales?

Rorri_2 | 28 October 2018 - 08:22:57 

Dek, surely you know somethings are done purely for political reasons. Has anyone really noticed any less fake goods? These are simply token raids.

DeKaaskopp | 27 October 2018 - 16:47:31 

Kurt,nothing change? Then how is it that Thailand was recently removed from the top tier of the US government watchlist..?

Kurt | 27 October 2018 - 15:47:53 

Read it good! 1: Only Bangla Rd. 2: Reduce country damage. Really? 3: Raid because social media. Hello, no own enforcement? 4: We understand the position of  illegal selling merchants. What does that mean? A 'go ahead again' next week? Just asking them to stop selling this 1 week????  Because nonsense talk not serious thai authorities, nothing change. Prevention? Sure not!

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown
Airport officers transferred over bribes
Phuket Opinion: Foreigners are not the only bad guys!
Phuket Opinion: The long, long learning curve
Fake visa schools to be hit with charges
Russians sex-skills trainers to be deported, blacklisted
Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company
Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town
Chinese tour operator arrested with fake Thai ID
11 held in crackdown on foreign crime
Foreign bike racers arrested in South Pattaya
Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury
French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years
Work permit not required to rent out condos, confirms Phuket labour chief
Chinese nominee tour company blitz in Phuket nets 53 tour buses, 29 speedboats

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Go Air
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant

 