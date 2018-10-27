PHUKET: A mass raid on 25 shops along Bangla Rd, Patong, last night saw more than 300,000 items seized with a reported value of B42 million, the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau.

By Tavee Adam

Saturday 27 October 2018, 03:33PM

A totoal of 300,00 items were seized with an estimated value of B42 million. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Leading the high-profile raid at 8pm was Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau, and Deputy Commissioner Maj Gen Krissakorn Paleetunyawong.

Joining them were Col Panachai Cheunthaitham of the Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division, as well as Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri and Maj Gen Wanchai Ekpornpit, both deputy commanders of Region 8 Police.

Of note, also joining the raid last night was Peeraphat Ingpongpan, director of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) primary investigation division.

Among the items seized were counterfeit versions of goods made by high-profile brand names including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Rayban, Nike, Adidas and Under Armor.

The Immigration Bureau valued the goods atB42 million. (See report here.)

Gen Surachate explained that the raid was carried out in line with policy laid down by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, to focus on the importance of fake goods to reduce the damage the fake-goods industry does to the country’s international image.

Specific focus is being given on brands from the US, Gen Surachate said, adding that the raid last night was carried out in conjunction with the American Embassy.

“This raid followed tip-offs and complaints sent via online, including through social media,” Gen Surachate said.

“Preventing this is not easy… We understand the position the merchants are in, so we first asked them to stop selling these goods ,” he added.

Gen Surachate noted that the US Government was satisfied with the action being taken against vendors of counterfeit goods.

“They know we are taking this seriously. Thailand has been recently removed from the top tier of the US government watchlist of countries for intellectual property infringement,” he added.